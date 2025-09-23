SAMHSA Awards More Than $45 Million in Supplemental Funding to Support Young Adult Sober Housing Services

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a division within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), today announced it has awarded more than $45 million in new supplemental funding to State Opioid Response (SOR) program recipients to focus on sober or recovery housing among young adults. This investment advances President Trump’s Executive Order, Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets, by providing sober housing and recovery support services, which are critical to combatting our Nation’s challenge of homelessness, addiction, and illness.

“President Trump has elevated this issue as a key public health and public safety priority,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “All too often, young adults with opioid or stimulant use disorders lack safe housing to support their recovery. This funding can make a life-changing difference for young people working toward long-term recovery.”

“Firsthand experience has shown me that wraparound services, especially sober housing, play a vital role in breaking the cycle of addiction,” said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Dr. Art Kleinschmidt. “This supplemental funding will help expand that lifesaving care and help people pursue a fulfilling life in recovery.”

Sober housing for those in early recovery is a safe and supportive alcohol- and drug-free residence where people can live, build stability and work toward independence. This therapeutic model allows people to actualize their hopes and dreams to live a fulfilling and self-directed life.

“Homelessness does not exist in a silo - it is often closely linked to untreated root causes including addiction or mental illness,” said U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner. “At HUD, we are committed to President Trump’s vision to end crime and disorder on America’s streets through targeted funding and critical collaborations, so all Americans have the opportunity for recovery and self-sufficiency. This action from SAMHSA under the leadership of Secretary Kennedy builds on our shared goal of helping vulnerable Americans end the cycle of homelessness and addiction.”

This one-year supplemental funding requires grant recipients to develop and/or expand recovery housing services for young adults who have opioid or stimulant use disorders. States and territories are also able to provide treatment, including family-based treatment; provide dedicated care coordinators to assist in navigating various service sectors; and provide individuals with a range of recovery support services—such as coaching, vocational training, employment support, transportation, childcare, and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To locate a treatment facility or provider, visit FindTreatment.gov.