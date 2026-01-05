SAMHSA Illuminates Paths to SUD Treatment

For many Americans, January is a time to reset and make changes that will improve their quality of life. Here at SAMHSA, the new year also kicks off Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment Month, our nationwide push to help Americans struggling with alcohol or drug addiction understand that sobriety is within reach and that there are many paths to recovery.

When a person is ready to seek SUD treatment, it may feel challenging to get started and to find the right approach. But, there’s a way forward for everyone. For some, medications for opioid or alcohol use disorder might work; for others, having a supportive peer—a person in recovery who can help—in their corner might make a world of difference; or perhaps mutual-support meetings or trust in religious faith are the recipe for success. Often treatment and recovery include a combination of these approaches, and each individual finds their own path.

This second-annual SUD Treatment Month campaign highlights the different options available, the support services that complement treatment, and the importance of having a support system when pursuing recovery. This year’s theme is: “Treatment Works! Find the Path that Works for You.” And, we will have weekly themes to highlight different facets of SUD treatment:

Week 1 (Jan. 1–11) : Starting Fresh—Turn over a new leaf by confronting unhealthy substance use and adopting healthy changes.

: Starting Fresh—Turn over a new leaf by confronting unhealthy substance use and adopting healthy changes. Week 2 (Jan. 12–18) : Multiple pathways to recovery—Learn about mutual-support resources, peer support workers, SUD medication, and other treatment options.

: Multiple pathways to recovery—Learn about mutual-support resources, peer support workers, SUD medication, and other treatment options. Week 3 (Jan. 19–25) : Wraparound services—Explore services and supports—such as education, employment, stable living and recovery housing—that complement treatment.

: Wraparound services—Explore services and supports—such as education, employment, stable living and recovery housing—that complement treatment. Week 4 (Jan. 26–31): Treatment-friendly communities—Focus on personal support networks—such as friends, family and others—that help strengthen individuals engaging in treatment.

We will provide resources—including shareable messaging and social media graphics—highlight best practices, and hold webinars. It’s all geared toward supporting individuals, families, and communities throughout the nation as we continue to combat SUD. Visit the SUD Treatment Month digital toolkit for campaign information.

And, if you need help now, you don’t have to wait for a month’s worth of information to act—you can find help any time: Visit our treatment locator at findtreatment.gov, or call our National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP. If you are in a crisis, text or call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline; you also can chat with 988 at 988lifeline.org.

So, whether you might have SUD or believe that a loved one does, take a look at these resources. Share them with others. They may help you find your path to make and sustain change. It is this concept that fuels Treatment Month as we work together towards empowering all Americans to live as healthy and productive lives as possible. Let’s get people not only into treatment but thriving in recovery.