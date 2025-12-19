Feeling lonely? You are Not Alone: Tips and Resources for the Holiday Season

The holiday season is often associated with togetherness, celebration, and time spent with family and friends. Yet for many people, this time of year can also bring feelings of loneliness—whether from social isolation or from feeling disconnected even in the presence of others, even during festive gatherings or seasonal celebrations. If that sounds familiar, you are not alone.

Loneliness has been shown to correlate with increased suicide risk and can be a significant predictor of suicidal thoughts, attempts, and even suicide deaths. Among both older and younger adults, social isolation can also contribute to mental health challenges such as depression and anxiety.

The good news is that there are steps individuals can take to help manage feelings of loneliness, as well as actions friends, families, and communities can take to offer meaningful support.

One way to reduce the risk of suicide is through social connection. People thrive on social connection. Feeling lonely or socially isolated can increase the risk of mental health concerns, suicide, and chronic disease.

The holiday season serves as an opportunity to connect with others, family, and friends that can be carried over into the new year.

If you are feeling lonely or socially isolated, know that it is more common than you might think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three adults report feeling lonely, and more than half of teens said they don’t have the emotional and social support they need (PDF | 459 KB). One in four adults aged 65 and older are socially isolated, which increases their risk for serious health conditions or hospitalization. While loneliness is common, it is also manageable. Small, intentional steps can strengthen your sense of connection and well-being.

Tips to Improve Connection and Reduce Isolation and Loneliness

Social connection can improve stress, health, and overall wellbeing. Make time in your routine to stay in touch with family and friends, foster new connections, and deepen casual connections. Here are a few tips for staying connected, as well as taking care of your mental and physical health and helping others. If you notice someone experiencing loneliness or becoming increasingly isolated, the tips, resources, and helplines provided below can assist as a foundation for providing meaningful support.

Focus on your interests to fuel connections. Connect with those who share similar interests to create a sense of belonging. Join a club that matches your interests such as crafting, book clubs, gardening, or physical fitness groups such as yoga and biking. Volunteering at local organizations can be a great way to build connections in your community.

Use technology intentionally to stay connected. Have weekly phone or video calls with loved ones. Participate in virtual programming from places of worship, your local library and community center. Join and engage in online communities that support, uplift, and affirm who you are in healthy ways.

Show compassion and be a lifeline for others. Stay connected by following up with friends or loved ones to see how they are doing. This type of contact can increase feelings of connectedness and show your ongoing support.

Take care of your body. A healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, such as a walk with a friend. A healthy diet and sufficient sleep are fundamental to physical and mental well-being. Alcohol can also deepen feelings of loneliness and depression and even raise the risk of suicide. Cutting back—or choosing not to drink—can make a real difference for your health and emotional well-being. Caring for your body is great for boosting mood and increasing capacity to cope with stress. Being physically active, eating well, and making sleep a priority may help reduce the risk of illness and prevent chronic disease.

Take a break. Taking purposeful breaks from work or difficult tasks is important for boosting overall health. Engage in activities that promote relaxation and well-being like deep breathing, grounding meditation, stretching, listening to music, or light physical activity. Even 5 minutes can help.

Seek Support for Yourself. If you are feeling disconnected, lonely or stressed, remember that you are not alone. Talk about your feelings with others. Seek support from friends, family, peers with lived experience, trusted organizations, clergy, or others in your faith community. Pursue services from a professional; talk to a healthcare provider about your feelings and needs. Use resources like SAMHSA’s findsupport.gov to locate mental health supports for you or a loved one or findtreatment.gov for treatment services in your community.

Support Someone Who May Be Feeling Lonely. If you notice someone becoming more withdrawn or isolated, reaching out can make a meaningful difference. Checking in regularly with a message or call, offering specific invitations, and listening without judgment can help them feel seen and supported. Encourage them to talk about how they’re feeling, and share helpful resources, if they need additional support.

Learn how to talk about mental health. Educate yourself and others about mental health, substance use disorders, and suicide prevention. Learn the warning signs and risk factors, action steps you can take, and how to support someone at risk or in crisis.

Contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you or someone you know is in crisis, text or call 988 or chat 988Lifeline.org for help 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

There is help. There is hope. Someone cares.

Reaching out and making connections can help you and those you care about. Working together, we can make a difference.