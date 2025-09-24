HAMPTONS FASHION WEEK® FOUNDER DEE RIVERA SPEARHEADS LUXURY ALL WHITE PARTY, CULMINATING IN STAR-STUDDED FINALE

Meet The Icons Fashion Icon Awards

HAMPTONS FASHION WEEK® DEE RIVERA WHITE PARTY INCLUDES DJ GOSSELIN, JEAN SHAFIROFF, CONSTANCE WHITE ,REGINA KRAVITZ, FREDDIE LEIBA, NOLE' MARIN PRINCE MARIO MAX

HAMPTONS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the visionary leadership of Founder Dee Rivera and her Team DCG Media Group wrapped up the summer season with an unforgettable luxury curated event at the Zoe Hospitality Space.Rivera's innovative curation blended high fashion, celebrity glamour, and immersive experiences, redefining luxury in the Hamptons and leaving attendees buzzing with excitement.The festivities spearheaded by Team DCG Media Group, kicked off with an All-White Party on August 29 and 30, drawing fashionistas, press, influencers, and local VIP guests for the ultimate Hamptons Fashion Weekexperience.Guests were greeted by breathtaking all-white floral arrangements and arches, setting a luxurious, ethereal tone presented by Luna Day Events Exceptional exhibitors delighted attendees with delicious drinks, gourmet bites, and creative pairings, including NB Pure new probiotics, Buff Barista latte signature coffees, Agenda. App for Women, Ademas caravan of cocktails, by MeyCorr , TruFRU chocolate covered fruits,DJ Chef spinning tunes while cooking shrimp sauteed, Neora Skin Care displaying botox in a bottle, Scott Protein Balls and Smartwater added more to the mix plus DCG Media Group provided a class act with Hamptons Fashion Week Swag Bags..Attendees enjoyed luxury table scapes that transformed the VIP Lounge into a haven of elegance. DCG curated a lineup featured an impressive array of celebrities and industry icons were awarded the Fashion Icon Award, including philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, fashion creative director Freddie Leiba, global perfumer Sue Phillips, and CFDA designer Regina Kravitz and presenters were TV personality Nolé Marin, Constance White, Prince Mario Max, The runway was a showstopper, showcasing featured celebrity designer Cesar Galindo, Ready to Wear, Atelier H by Himanthi Wanninayake, Sixty by Vernice Holmes, and local designer and retailer Johnny Was. Hair and Makeup by Anelya Alim, Nenita Cosmetics by Krystal Fernandez and Hair by Fedora Lounge.Adding to the star power were reality TV stars and personalities such as Margaret Josephs and Lex Barbuto from Real Housewives of New Jersey, Paulie Calafiore from Big Brother, Chris Weaver aka CJW from NBC's The Voice, Samantha Bessudo Drucker, Karon Riley and Terry Vaughn from Black Hamptons and She The People, and Tiny Harris with husband TI from VH1's The Family Hustle. Plus as an added surprise TV Host Sarah Vie of CBS Abundant Living walked down the runway."By spearheading Hamptons Fashion Weekand Hamptons Swim Weekin Watermill we didn't just host an event—we created unforgettable, hyper-personalized experiences that resonated with our elite audience and the first and only fashion runway in the Hamptons which started in 2019" said Dee RiveraThe White Party on August 30 and DCG Team transformed into a white-themed wonderland, featuring runway presentations, pop-up activations, and networking opportunities for fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and VIP guests. The evening built to an explosive finale with a high-energy performance by special celebrity Hollywood DJ Jon Gosselin. Known for his hit TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8, which aired from 2006 to 2010 and became the #1 show in cable television history.This event continued Hamptons Fashion Week's commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and elevating diverse voices in the industry, while fostering philanthropy, sustainability, and community engagement through its platforms."My goal is to start a movement and create an event never been done before" said RiveraSpecial Thanks to our Swag Partners: True Serenity Tea, VSpot, ANUA, Laura Gellar, TruFru, Johnny Was, Swift Sourcing, Ron Dyce Cosmetics, Atelier H, Neora, EatUP, Agenda., NB PureAbout Hamptons Fashion WeekHamptons Fashion Weekis the premier fashion event in the Hamptons, produced by DCG Media Group and founded by Dee Rivera. It showcases emerging and established designers while fostering philanthropy, sustainability, and community engagement. Through innovative, luxury curated events like the White Party, it creates platforms for cultural and creative expression.

Hamptons Fashion Week by Shelli Stelmak

