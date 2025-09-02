Hamptons Fashion Week Ends the Summer with a Big Bang with Celebrity DJ Jon Gosselin at Zoe Hospitality Private VIP Club

Grey Blazer Fashion Icon Awards

Hamptons Fashion Week® concluded the summer season in unforgettable style with its highly anticipated White Party Ends the Summer with a Big!

Chris Panzeca led the charge with a transformative vision for Zoe Hospitality and bringing a new way of VIP Private Club in the Hamptons” — Dee Rivera Producer of Hamptons Fashion Week

WATERMILL, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamptons Fashion Week concluded the summer season in unforgettable style with its highly anticipated White Party Ends the Summer with a Big!This star-studded affair blended high fashion, celebrity glamour, and immersive experiences, redefining luxury events in the Hamptons and leaving attendees buzzing with excitement. The festivities kicked off with an All-White Party that drew fashionistas, press, influencers, and VIP guests for the ultimate Hamptons Fashion Week experience. As attendees arrived, they were greeted by breathtaking all-white floral arrangements and arches that set a luxurious, ethereal tone. An array of exceptional exhibitors delighted guests with delicious drinks, gourmet bites, and creative pairings, while luxury table scapes transformed the VIP Lounge into a haven of elegance.The event featured an impressive lineup of celebrities and industry icons, including philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, fashion expert Freddie Leiba, TV personality Nolé Marin, TV Host Sarah Vie, Constance White, Prince Mario Max, global perfumer Sue Phillips, and CFDA designers Regina Kravitz. The Runway was a showstopper featuring celebrity designer Cesar Galindo, Atelier H , Sixty by Vernice Holmes and local designer and retailer Johnny Was.Adding to the star power were reality TV stars and personalities such as Margaret Josephs and Lex Barbuto from Real Housewives of New Jersey, Paulie Calafiore from Big Brother, Chris Weaver aka CJW from NBC's The Voice, Samantha Bessudo Drucker, Karon Riley and Terry Vaughn from Black Hamptons and She The People, and Tiny Harris with husband TI from VH1's The Family Hustle."Chris Panzeca led the charge with a transformative vision for Zoe Hospitality and bringing a new way of VIP Private Club in the Hamptons," said Dee Rivera, Founder of DCG Media Group and Hamptons Fashion Week. "By collaborating with Zoe Hospitality, we didn't just host an event—we created unforgettable, hyper-personalized experiences that resonated with our elite audience."The White Party on August 30 transformed Zoe Hospitality Private VIP Club into a white-themed wonderland, complete with runway presentations, pop-up activations, and networking opportunities for fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and VIP guests. The evening built to an explosive finale with a high-energy performance by special celebrity Hollywood DJ Jon Gosselin. Known for his hit TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8, which aired from 2006 to 2010 and became the #1 show in cable television history, Gosselin flew into the Hamptons to deliver a set that kept the party pulsing with hits and high vibes.This collaboration with Zoe Hospitality continued Hamptons Fashion Week's commitment to innovation, inclusivity and elevating diverse voices in the industry, fostering philanthropy, sustainability, and community engagement through its platforms .

