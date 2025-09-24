Update to Closure I91 SB Exi 27 Coventry

********Open to one lane at this time**********************

Traffic alert – Starting at I91 SB MM 165/ Exit 27 Coventry

I 91 SB exit 27 or MM165 in the Coventry Area is blocked and experiencing delays due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for the next couple hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.