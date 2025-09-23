New Novel Inspires Young Readers to Take Action Through Acts of Service

Stan Rawls

Stan Rawls’ debut novel is sparking youth volunteerism, inspiring students to serve their communities with compassion and inclusion.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stan Rawls’ debut novel, A Father’s Guide to Loving Your Neighbor as Yourself, is quietly inspiring a wave of youth-led volunteerism, as teachers and parents report that young readers are taking real-life action in their communities after engaging with the book’s themes of compassion and inclusion.At the heart of the story is Kelly, a young boy whose developing friendship with residents of a nearby group home challenges his perspective and deepens his understanding of love and service. Though the book is fictional, many readers, particularly students in middle and high school, are responding to its message by organizing small acts of service, from food drives to tutoring programs and neighborhood cleanups.Educators say the book’s conversational style and relatable characters make it especially effective for youth discussions. “The students connected with Kelly’s story immediately,” said one middle school teacher from Columbia, SC. “They wanted to talk about what it means to make others feel seen and valued—and then they started asking what they could do about it.”Author Stan Rawls says he never anticipated that the book would help mobilize young readers into community action. “Seeing kids step up, not because anyone told them to, but because they were moved by a story—that’s incredibly powerful,” Rawls said. “My hope was always that the book would spark reflection. To see it spark action is more than I imagined.”What sets the novel apart is its focus on simple, human connection. Rather than presenting a sweeping or dramatic storyline, it quietly portrays the impact of showing up for others in everyday ways.Stan Rawls, president of Charlotte-based Palmetto Sales and a graduate of the University of South Carolina, brings personal experience and heart into his writing. With A Father’s Guide to Loving Your Neighbor as Yourself, he has offered not only a heartfelt narrative—but also, it seems, a subtle call to serve.About the Author:Stan Rawls is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and currently serves as President of Palmetto Sales, a leading sales and marketing firm based in Charlotte, NC. An entrepreneur, avid sports enthusiast, and scuba diving hobbyist, Rawls now channels his passion for faith and community into his writing.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Stan Rawls, please contact:

