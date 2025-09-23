CBP officers seize over $3.7 million in hard narcotics at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized hard narcotics in several enforcement actions over the weekend that totaled over $3,700,000 in street value.

"The recent seizures at the Laredo Port of Entry demonstrate the unwavering commitment of our officers to safeguard our nation from the threat of illicit narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Through their vigilance, expertise, and dedication, we successfully intercepted over $3.7 million worth of hard narcotics in just four separate incidents. These seizures highlight the critical role our port plays in protecting our communities and ensuring the integrity of our borders.”

Packages containing 74.78 pounds of fentanyl seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The first seizure occurred on Sept. 19, at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 39-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2011 Freightliner tractor for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 32 packages containing 74.78 pounds of fentanyl within the commercial tractor. The narcotics have a street value of $1,746,880.

Later that day, at the World Trade Bridge, a CBP officer referred a 46-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2011 Freightliner tractor for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 20 packages containing 45.37 pounds of fentanyl and four packages containing 1.06 pounds of cocaine within the commercial tractor. The narcotics have a combined street value of $1,074,096.

That same day, a third seizure occurred at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 48-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2005 Kenworth tractor for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 16 packages containing 37.12 pounds of cocaine and one package containing 0.10 pounds of fentanyl within the commercial tractor. The narcotics had a combined street value of $498,236.

On Sept. 21, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, a CBP officer referred a 31-year-old male United States citizen driving a 2014 Dodge Ram for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered eight packages containing 14.55 pounds of heroin and 24 packages containing 4.58 pounds of methamphetamine within the subject’s personal belongings. The narcotics have a combined street value of $405,165.

The narcotics seized in all four seizures had a combined street value of $3,724,377. In addition, CBP seized three tractors and one vehicle. All four drivers in the separate seizures were arrested. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizures.

