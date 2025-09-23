District Man and Woman Plead Guilty in Violent Carjacking

WASHINGTON – Brian Allison, 56, and Angel Hall, 25, both of the District, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today to their roles in a violent armed carjacking of a woman in Southeast, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Allison and Hall each pleaded guilty to a charge of carjacking and aiding and abetting. Judge Tanya S. Chutkan scheduled sentencing for Jan. 12, 2026.

According to court documents, on Feb. 1, 2024, about 11 p.m., Allison and Hall followed the victim into a restaurant on the 4500 block of Benny Road, SE. Allison and Hall left without ordering anything, but followed the victim as she left with her food.

Allison approached the victim as she walked to her vehicle. As Hall stood lookout, Allison flashed the butt of a pistol that he was carrying in his pocket, and said, “Gimme those f---ing keys or I’m gonna bust your head.”

After the victim handed over her keys, Allison demanded her phone and wallet. Allison then asked for the PIN number to her debit card. The victim provided the number. Allison told the victim if the PIN was not correct, he would kill her.

Using the key fob, Allison tried to open the trunk to force the victim into it. Allison could not get the trunk open, so he ordered her into the front passenger seat. Hall got into the rear passengers seat. Allison got into the driver’s seat and pulled away.

Allison drove the victim and Hall to a grocery store on the 4900 block of Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights Maryland. Allison then told Hall to “bust” the victim if she tried to leave.

Allison entered the store with the victim’s debit card, withdrew $500 from an ATM, and bought some food. He returned to vehicle and drove them all back to the District.

Allison parked the car on the 5700 block of Southern Avenue SE. Once stopped, he took one of the victim’s gloves and wiped down the victim’s keys and the steering wheel. Allison returned the phone, keys, and wallet to the victim. Allison and Hall fled on foot towards Central Avenue, SE. The victim drove to the 6th District Station house and reported the incident.

This case was investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI Washington Field Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David W. Lawrence, James B. Nelson, and Emory V. Cole.

24cr157