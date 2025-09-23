Virginia Man Sentenced to Prison After Trafficking 40 Pounds of Methamphetamine and Cocaine in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Cruz Javier Garcia, 39, of Bland, Virginia, was sentenced today to 246 months’ imprisonment and a five-year term of supervised release for trafficking 40 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine while in the District of Utah.

Garcia’s sentence comes after he pleaded guilty on May 8, 2025, to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

According to court documents and admissions made at Garcia’s change of plea and sentencing hearings, on September 22, 2023, Garcia was pulled over for speeding. During the traffic stop, the trooper conducted a search of the vehicle. In a suitcase, troopers found and seized a black garbage bag with approximately 40 bags of methamphetamine, each weighing one pound. In a backpack, troopers also found and seized 3.5 pounds of cocaine.

“Drug trafficking is a scourge on communities, and those who seek to profit from it while our communities are left to bear the cost of addiction, violence and death, is unacceptable,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Felice John Viti of the District of Utah. “Garcia’s sentence sends a clear message to anyone involved in trafficking drugs in the District of Utah: you will be caught, prosecuted, and held accountable.”

“The Utah Department of Public Safety is committed to interdicting contraband on Utah highways and providing professional investigations that lead to successful prosecutions. We are grateful for the strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah. Acting U.S. Attorney Felice John Viti's team played a crucial role in securing this conviction, and we congratulate them on this successful outcome,” said Commissioner Beau Mason of the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The case was investigated by the Utah Department of Public Safety, State Bureau of Investigation and the Utah Highway Patrol.

Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Burton of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) and Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

