Lee Feigum’s Novel The Nigerian Deception Delivers a Suspenseful Tale of Corruption, Betrayal, and Survival

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brooks Craft Publishing proudly announces the release of The Nigerian Deception , the debut novel by Lee Feigum. Drawing inspiration from his own brushes with international business scams, Feigum weaves fact and fiction into a thrilling narrative that explores what happens when ambition collides with deception in one of the world’s most complex political and financial landscapes.Set in the 1990s during a period of intense political instability and rapid globalization, The Nigerian Deception follows Carter Weston, an American entrepreneur eager to seize a lucrative opportunity: an $18 million telecommunications deal in Nigeria. At first, it appears to be a career-making contract that could open doors to international success.But as Carter digs deeper, the promise of riches unravels into something far darker. He is quickly ensnared in a labyrinth of corrupt government officials, greedy bankers, and ruthless power brokers, where every agreement comes with a hidden cost and every ally may turn into a foe. What starts as a business venture transforms into a desperate fight for survival.From the bustling streets of Lagos to tense meetings behind closed doors and desperate escapes across borders, Carter’s journey highlights the fragile line between ambition and exploitation.At its core, The Nigerian Deception is more than just a thriller it is a cautionary tale about how far people will go to acquire power and wealth. The novel explores the blinding effects of greed and ambition, illustrating how even the sharpest minds can be led astray by opportunity. It reveals how trust becomes a dangerous gamble when billions are at stake, weaving in the shadowy world of offshore banking, espionage, and political corruption that drive high-stakes international deals. Ultimately, it is a story of survival, where one man is forced to outthink a system built to exploit him.Reflecting on the novel’s origins, Feigum explains:“This book is very personal to me because it is drawn from situations I narrowly escaped myself. While the story is fictionalized, the emotions, the risks, and the atmosphere of uncertainty are all very real. I wanted to capture what it feels like to step into a deal that looks like gold, only to realize too late that you’ve been pulled into a dangerous game. Through Carter Weston’s story, I hope readers see both the thrill and the warning that sometimes opportunity is just another word for deception.”Lee Feigum is not a typical first-time novelist. A career real estate broker, entrepreneur, and seasoned world traveler, Feigum’s professional life exposed him to the realities of global commerce, where promise and peril often walk hand in hand. His firsthand understanding of how international scams unfold adds remarkable depth and realism to his fiction.Feigum has long been passionate about storytelling, history, and travel. His journeys across continents and his encounters with different cultures have fueled his imagination and sharpened his ability to create vivid, authentic backdrops for his work. The Nigerian Deception is his literary debut and the first installment in the Carter Weston series, with the sequel, The Biafra Cipher, already in progress.Through his writing, Feigum aims to entertain while also shedding light on the risks hidden beneath glamorous business ventures and international opportunities.The Nigerian Deception is now available worldwide via Amazon and other major online retailers.Bulk orders, media inquiries, and speaking engagements can be arranged directly through the publisher

