Cliff Kerr Publishes One Drop Identity: A Memoir in Black & White on Amazon

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new memoir by author Cliff Kerr, One Drop Identity: A Memoir in Black & White, has been released and is now available on Amazon.The story, which is set in 1950s Boston, follows the story of a light-skinned boy spending his childhood in a fatherless home during a time of strong racial and social divisions. The memoir explores how racial identity in a society defines individuals by skin color and cultural background.In this narrative, Kerr recounts his early life growing up in Roxbury, Massachusetts, where he experienced both the isolation of being racially ambiguous and the emotional weight of not fitting into a clear category. He spent his time reading history books in isolation and learning life skills at camp during summers. The book traces his journey of personal growth shaped by exclusion and self-discovery.Speaking about the motivations behind the memoir, Kerr shared, “My memoir is my life story about being descended from Jamaican slavery and being not white enough or black enough to fit the label assigned to me by my so-called superiors. As I reach the final years of my life, I have learned to accept myself and to appreciate the fact that no matter how difficult my life has been, there are millions of people who have been less fortunate.”The memoir offers a candid look at the challenges of growing up between social and racial boundaries. It reflects on how identity is formed through community and family but also through solitude. The author’s story speaks about the challenges of belonging in a world that values labels over individuals.One Drop Identity: A Memoir in Black & White is currently available on Amazon in both print and digital formats.About the AuthorRaised in Roxbury, Massachusetts, the author reflects on a childhood marked by isolation, racial ambiguity, and emotional survival. Growing up in a fatherless home, he found refuge in books, nature, and summer camp experiences that nurtured resilience and self-reliance. With a quiet intensity and sharp observational eye, he shares deeply personal stories that explore identity, belonging, and the silent shaping of character in a world that often misunderstood him.

