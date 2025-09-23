California and Brazil ink new climate partnership to cut pollution, protect public health, strengthen economy

Through the Governors’ Climate and Forests (GCF) Task Force and the Subnational Methane Action Coalition (SMAC), California and Brazilian states have worked together to protect forests, reduce greenhouse gas and air pollution, and enhance livelihoods across the world’s forests.

“Partnerships with subnational governments, such as the memorandum of understanding signed today with the state of California, are essential to ensure that climate action continues to move forward in the United States, for the benefit of its own population and all of humanity,” said Brazil’s Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Marina Silva. “This commitment will support Brazil and California to achieve their climate neutrality goals by 2050 and 2045, respectively.”