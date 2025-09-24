Pacific Northwest artist Haley Johnsen releases Live Visual Album
Haley Johnsen launches a 10-week series of releases, unveiling new tracks and live videos each week starting today with her original song “Lift Me Up”
Exciting 10-Week Release Schedule
Beginning September 24, 2025, Johnsen will launch a 10-week series of releases, unveiling new tracks and live visual performances each week. Starting with her original song “Lift Me Up”. This ambitious rollout will offer fans a continuous stream of fresh music and immersive videos, celebrating the energy and artistry of her live performances.
Haley Johnsen: A Force in Pacific Northwest Music
Hailing from Portland, Oregon, Haley Johnsen has emerged as a breakout artist, captivating audiences with her soulful vocals, authentic songwriting, and electrifying performances. Her journey from local stages to international acclaim is a testament to her artistry and tenacity. Widely recognized as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most dynamic musical talents, Johnsen continues to make a powerful impact on the global music scene.
Career Highlights and Milestones
Johnsen’s career is marked by significant achievements. She gained national attention as a standout finalist on “American Idol,” and went on to tour as a featured member of the acclaimed electronic project Big Wild. Her unique voice and stage presence have made her a sought-after collaborator and performer in the music industry.
Major Festival Performances
Haley Johnsen’s live shows have graced some of the world’s most prestigious stages. She has performed for massive festival audiences at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, cementing her reputation as a must-see live act. Each performance further solidifies her status as a leading voice from the Pacific Northwest.
International Recognition and Acclaim
Haley Johnsen’s artistry has been recognized on the world stage, including recording sessions at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. Her music is distributed globally through Virgin Music Group, ensuring her work reaches fans in every corner of the globe.
The Visual Album Release
The Visual Album and associated musical tracks with be streamed on all digital platforms worldwide starting September 24th, 2025 with the song and video for Lift Me Up. One new video and associated song will be released each Wednesday for ten weeks at which time the entire Visual Album will be launched for a total of 14 songs and associated videos.
Experience the Next Chapter
Haley Johnsen’s influence continues to grow as she shapes the sound of modern indie and pop music. Her upcoming live album and visual album capture the essence of her powerful stage presence and artistry. Fans and new listeners alike are invited to embark on this exciting journey and experience the passion, authenticity, and creativity that Haley Johnsen brings to every performance.
Warren Wyatt
WorldSound, LLC
+1 808-333-4224
worldsound@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Lift Me Up from Haley Johnsen's Sadie Hawkins Show (Live at the Showdown)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.