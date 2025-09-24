Pacific Northwest artist Haley Johnsen releases Live Visual Album

Haley Johnsen's Sadie Hawkins Show (Live at the Showdown) Haley Johnsen Live at the Showdown

Haley Johnsen launches a 10-week series of releases, unveiling new tracks and live videos each week starting today with her original song “Lift Me Up”

The Sadie Hawkins Showdown was more than a concert to me. It was about creating a space where music, community, and playfulness could collide into one unforgettable experience.” — Haley Johnsen

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakout Pacific Northwest Singer / Songwriter Haley Johnsen http://www.haleyjohnsenmusic.com unveils the release of the first song & video from her highly anticipated Live Visual Album. The full band live show audio & video, titled "Haley Johnsen's Sadie Hawkins Show (Live at the Showdown)" was recorded in Haley’s hometown of Portland Oregon with no overdubs or added studio tracks.Exciting 10-Week Release ScheduleBeginning September 24, 2025, Johnsen will launch a 10-week series of releases, unveiling new tracks and live visual performances each week. Starting with her original song “Lift Me Up”. This ambitious rollout will offer fans a continuous stream of fresh music and immersive videos, celebrating the energy and artistry of her live performances.Haley Johnsen: A Force in Pacific Northwest MusicHailing from Portland, Oregon, Haley Johnsen has emerged as a breakout artist, captivating audiences with her soulful vocals, authentic songwriting, and electrifying performances. Her journey from local stages to international acclaim is a testament to her artistry and tenacity. Widely recognized as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most dynamic musical talents, Johnsen continues to make a powerful impact on the global music scene.Career Highlights and MilestonesJohnsen’s career is marked by significant achievements. She gained national attention as a standout finalist on “American Idol,” and went on to tour as a featured member of the acclaimed electronic project Big Wild. Her unique voice and stage presence have made her a sought-after collaborator and performer in the music industry.Major Festival PerformancesHaley Johnsen’s live shows have graced some of the world’s most prestigious stages. She has performed for massive festival audiences at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, cementing her reputation as a must-see live act. Each performance further solidifies her status as a leading voice from the Pacific Northwest.International Recognition and AcclaimHaley Johnsen’s artistry has been recognized on the world stage, including recording sessions at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. Her music is distributed globally through Virgin Music Group, ensuring her work reaches fans in every corner of the globe.The Visual Album ReleaseThe Visual Album and associated musical tracks with be streamed on all digital platforms worldwide starting September 24th, 2025 with the song and video for Lift Me Up. One new video and associated song will be released each Wednesday for ten weeks at which time the entire Visual Album will be launched for a total of 14 songs and associated videos.Experience the Next ChapterHaley Johnsen’s influence continues to grow as she shapes the sound of modern indie and pop music. Her upcoming live album and visual album capture the essence of her powerful stage presence and artistry. Fans and new listeners alike are invited to embark on this exciting journey and experience the passion, authenticity, and creativity that Haley Johnsen brings to every performance.

Lift Me Up from Haley Johnsen's Sadie Hawkins Show (Live at the Showdown)

