Dry Box Brings Storage Container Rental And Sales To Tampa FL

Dry Box Inc. expands to Tampa, launching its first non-Northwest branch with container rentals, sales, and mobile offices to meet growing local demand.

Opening our first branch outside the Northwest reflects the strength of our service model and the growing demand for containers” — Cody Pennington

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dry Box Inc., a leading shipping container supplier, has officially expanded into Florida with the opening of a new Tampa branch on March 1st, followed by its first container sale on March 4th.The new location marks the company’s first branch outside the Northwest U.S., where Dry Box has built a strong presence with seven branches serving customers across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, and Utah.At its Tampa branch, Dry Box offers storage containers for rent in 10-foot, 20-foot, and 40-foot sizes, along with mobile container offices for rent and new and used shipping containers for sale. These products are designed to meet a wide range of needs, from jobsite storage and office space to long-term equipment storage and residential use.“Our expansion into Tampa is a major moment for Dry Box,” said Tampa branch manager Cody Pennington. “Opening our first branch outside the Northwest reflects the strength of our service model and the growing demand for container rentals, container offices, and shipping containers for sale in new markets.”With an average Google review rating of 4.9 stars across all locations, Dry Box has built its reputation on unmatched customer service, well-maintained containers, and delivery solutions designed to fit real-world needs.Dry Box stands out by offering the ability to deliver into tight spots and move fully loaded containers safely and efficiently using specialized equipment known as a “Mule.”Unlike traditional delivery methods that require containers to be empty before repositioning, the Mule is designed to lift and transport loaded containers directly on-site. This means customers don’t have to unload and reload their materials just to relocate a unit. For contractors and businesses managing busy sites, this flexibility is a major advantage.Dry Box sees Tampa and surrounding areas like Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Plant City, and Lakeland as a strong fit for its next phase of growth due to the region’s construction activity, business development, and need for flexible storage solutions.For more information about Dry Box Inc.’s Tampa branch, storage container rentals , mobile container offices, and shipping containers for sale, contact the company directly or visit its website DryBoxUSA.comAbout Dry Box Inc.Dry Box Inc is the premier supplier of storage container rentals and new and used shipping containers for sale across the Northwest USA and now Florida. Dry Box is known for fast delivery, competitive pricing, and unmatched customer service. With a fleet of specialized delivery trucks and a commitment to reliability, Dry Box ensures you get the exact container you need, placed exactly where you need it.

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