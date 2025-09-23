Governor Mills Celebrates Groundbreaking of Mölnlycke Expansion in Brunswick

Expansion of global medical products company at Brunswick Landing is supported by Governor's new Dirigo Business Incentive Program

Brunswick, MAINE--Governor Janet Mills today joined Mölnlycke Health Care's executives, employees, and community leaders to break ground on the company's $135 million expansion at its Brunswick Landing facility.The expansion by Mölnlycke is supported by the Governor's Dirigo Business Incentive Program. This year, more than 90 businesses across the state have been approved for the program and are collectively planning for an estimated $800 million in capital investments in Maine over the next five years.

"Since coming to Brunswick, Mölnlycke has joined dozens of other businesses in helping turn Brunswick Landing into a thriving economic engine for our state," said Governor Mills. "I am proud our new Dirigo Business Incentive Program will help Mölnlycke make its biggest investment yet in Maine, to meet rising global demand for its medical products used in more than 100 countries around the world. Today's expansion celebrates Mölnlycke's rise as a pioneering developer of cutting-edge medical products and demonstrates that Maine is a tremendous place for doing business."

The Mölnlycke project will add new production lines, warehousing, and operations to assemble finished wound care dressings. The expansion, expected to be completed by early 2027, is expected to increase the company's Maine workforce by about ten percent.

The Dirigo Business Incentive program was unveiled by Governor Mills in April 2023 to provide tax credits to businesses to train workers and invest in capital -- an approach to help address Maine's labor shortage and attract new businesses to Maine. After earning bipartisan support from the Legislature, the program was included in the budget signed into law by Governor Mills in 2023.

In addition to the groundbreaking at Mölnlycke today, the Governor today also visited businesses in Brunswick, including Wild Oats market and Moderation Brewing Company, which is in the process of restoring a historic fire station in a mixed-use commercial and residential complex.

"Brunswick is a community on the rise, and today's groundbreaking at Brunswick Landing is proof of what's possible when we invest in innovation, infrastructure, and good-paying jobs. Mölnlycke's expansion brings new energy to the Midcoast economy and builds on the incredible momentum we're seeing across sectors--from advanced manufacturing to small business revitalization,"said Mattie Daughtry, Maine Senate President, and Philip Welsh, the co-owners of Moderation Brewing Company. "We also were honored to have the Governor visit our project site today and see the incredible work that Developers Collaborative and Barrett Made are doing to preserve Brunswick's historic fire station. This is a significant milestone in our journey to bring something truly special to the community and restore a building that has been a part of our lives since we were young children visiting the Fire Department. We are so proud to be part of this unique project and to help contribute to our thriving downtown."

"I am grateful to have the governor come to Brunswick, especially on a day where her tax credit program has drawn a $135 million investment from one of our strongest employers," said Rep. Dan Ankeles, D-Brunswick. "Our community and its people are succeeding every day, and I'm glad the governor got to see that in person."

Today's visits were the latest by Governor Mills around the state to hear from local business and civic leaders. Last week, the Governor visited several communities in Waldo County, Westbrook and Windham in Cumberland County, Dover-Foxcroft in Piscataquis County and the Katahdin region in Penobscot County. In past weeks, she has visited Waterville and Gardiner in Kennebec County,Bangor in Penobscot County, and Sanford and Arundel in York County.