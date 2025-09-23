DPS Makes Drug Bust During Wheeler Co. Traffic Stop (Northwest Texas Region)

WHEELER CO. – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than nine pounds of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop along I-40 in Wheeler Co. earlier this week.

On Sept. 22, at approximately 8:20 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2025 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on I-40 near Shamrock, Texas for a traffic violation. During the stop, the Trooper discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of suspected methamphetamine, several plastic bags of suspected marijuana and four THC-infused vape pens. The drugs were being concealed inside luggage. DPS Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Special Agents were contacted to assist with the investigation.

The driver, Kametra Taylor, 42, and passenger, Stephon Mack, 22, both of Tulsa, Okla., were arrested and booked into the Wheeler Co. Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Arizona to Oklahoma.

###(DPS - Northwest Texas Region)