Case Over Transgender Surgery on Minor to Proceed in Court

The Third District Court of Appeal has held that Kaiser Foundation Hospitals failed to establish the existence of an agreement to arbitrate a dispute over the group’s provision of so-called “gender affirming care” to influencer Chloe Cole, who has since rejected her transgender identity and claimed that the procedures—performed while she was in her early teens—have caused her “deep” wounds,” allowing the high profile case to continue in court.

