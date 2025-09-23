No Attorney Fees for Trouncing City’s Contempt-Order Bid

The Third District Court of Appeal has declared that an award of attorney fees was properly denied a man who defeated a city’s efforts to have him held in contempt of court for violating a workplace violence restraining order by placing two posts on his Facebook page asserting that a municipal official was being accorded favored treatment by local government.

