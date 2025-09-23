STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on shooting involving Burlington police officer

BURLINGTON, Vermont (Tuesday, September 23, 2025) — The Vermont State Police’s investigation into a Burlington police officer’s shooting Sunday evening remains active and ongoing.

The state police is identifying the officer who fired his duty weapon as Officer Brady McGee. Officer McGee is currently assigned to the Uniformed Services Bureau. Officer McGee began his career with BPD in June of 2018, left to join the Darrien, Connecticut Police Department in March of 2022 but returned to BPD in November of 2022. He has been placed on paid leave, per standard procedure. A photo of Officer McGee is attached to this release.

The state police is identifying the subject who was shot as Aaron Loucks, 32, of Burlington, Vermont.

Officers from the Burlington Police Department responded early Sunday morning to a disturbance on Riverside Avenue. Officers subsequently attempted to take Loucks into custody however he barricaded himself inside his residence. Attempts to safely resolve the situation were made throughout the day and into the evening until Loucks exited the apartment and a confrontation with police ensued. At that time, multiple officers utilized non-deadly force measures which were not successful. Officer McGee discharged his patrol rifle, striking Loucks. Loucks was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment, where he remains receiving medical care.

No additional information is currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as warranted as the investigation continues.

Original release below:

Vermont State Police investigates after Burlington officer involved shooting

BURLINGTON, Vermont (Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025) — A Burlington police officer discharged a firearm at a subject Sunday evening, September 21, 2025. The subject is currently in custody and receiving medical care for sustained injuries. Following standard protocol, the Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred after Burlington officers responded to a disturbance on Riverside Avenue at about 7:30 am. This response developed into a prolonged encounter that lasted throughout the day and into the evening.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit. VSP’s Crime Scene Search Team responded and is processing the location where the incident occurred.

The state police will release the identity of the officer involved after 24 hours. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Burlington Police Department.

When the Vermont State Police investigation into this incident is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.

VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist in the investigation call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are currently available.