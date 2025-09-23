Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Stalking

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B4006826

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin                               

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: September 19, 2025 / 1018 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: School St. Wallingford, VT

VIOLATION: Stalking

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Lester

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

 

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 19, 2025, at approximately 1018 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a possible stalking incident that took place on School Street in the Town of Wallingford, VT.

 

Through investigation, it was determined that Joshua Lester committed the offense of Stalking. Lester was located on September 22, 2025, and taken into custody for processing. At the end of processing, Lester was transported to Rutland Superior Court before he was ultimately lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF.  

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE: 09/22/25

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

