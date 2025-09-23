Rutland Barracks / Stalking
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4006826
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 19, 2025 / 1018 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: School St. Wallingford, VT
VIOLATION: Stalking
ACCUSED: Joshua Lester
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont
(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 19, 2025, at approximately 1018 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a possible stalking incident that took place on School Street in the Town of Wallingford, VT.
Through investigation, it was determined that Joshua Lester committed the offense of Stalking. Lester was located on September 22, 2025, and taken into custody for processing. At the end of processing, Lester was transported to Rutland Superior Court before he was ultimately lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF.
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE: 09/22/25
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
