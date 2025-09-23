St. Johnsbury Barracks / Forgery & False Pretenses

News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4008087

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/12/2025 6:32 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain Ave, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses or Tokens & Forgery

ACCUSED: Bonnie Ailes

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Brandi Ailes

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Littleton, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/12/2025 The Vermont State Police was notified by Brandi Ailes that her check had been forged and cashed at a bank in St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Brandi’s mother, Bonnie Ailes had signed the check and cashed it. Troopers made contact with Bonnie and she was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/06/2025 at 08:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.