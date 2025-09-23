St. Johnsbury Barracks / Forgery & False Pretenses
News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4008087
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/12/2025 6:32 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain Ave, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: False Pretenses or Tokens & Forgery
ACCUSED: Bonnie Ailes
AGE: 78
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Brandi Ailes
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Littleton, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/12/2025 The Vermont State Police was notified by Brandi Ailes that her check had been forged and cashed at a bank in St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Brandi’s mother, Bonnie Ailes had signed the check and cashed it. Troopers made contact with Bonnie and she was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/06/2025 at 08:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
