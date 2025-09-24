AI start-up partners with policy think tank to launch customizable geopolitical risk assessment solution

Select Screenshots of Interactive Platform

Collaborating to deliver a forecasting and simulation platform to navigate and predict geopolitical shifts and supply chain risks

WASHINGTON D.C. , DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mantis Analytics and New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy are partnering to launch an AI-powered platform to forecast geopolitical trends and simulate their impacts. The solution is designed for organizations facing growing uncertainty across supply chain and operational systems, where traditional planning is no longer sufficient.The offering can be adapted for stakeholders across industries, governments, universities, and civil society who seek to mitigate risk and plan amid political, economic, and security uncertainty. It demonstrates how geopolitical shocks may cascade and provides a decision environment for analyzing and quantifying complex risk scenarios relevant for policy and business planning.Mantis Analytics’ technology uses intelligent agents to track signals and model emerging risk dynamics, establishing the foundation for scenario analysis led by the seasoned geopolitical experts of New Lines Institute. This integration anticipates potential impacts, estimates their scale, and supports critical decision-making. Delivered through interactive simulations, forecast reports, and real-time incident feeds, the capability makes foresight actionable.The solution launches September 26, 2025, and select early adopters will have access to a trial version of the suite for a limited time.Speaking on the value this partnership brings to the market, Mantis Analytics CEO Maksym Tereshchenko says, “Geopolitics has become more connected and more volatile. Organizations are no longer asking if risks will affect their supply chains, but when and how. With New Lines, we have built a capability that uses AI to track signals and inform scenarios before disruption compounds. It is designed as a decision environment that can scale across industries and across borders.”Eugene Chausovsky, Director of Analytical Development at New Lines Institute and developer of the framework and methodology underpinning the simulations, adds that the timing of this partnership “is critical given that nearly all analysts agree: Geopolitical disruptions to international supply chains are coming more frequently and more intensely.”First-case user of the solution Jon Youngs, Manager of Graduate Services at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, praised the platform. "New Lines’ forecasting tools provide exceptional resources and insights into geopolitical risk analysis,” he said. “The dynamic platform is outstanding at adapting to various audiences, and we have found their crisis simulations to be extremely effective and interactive experiences for graduate students of international relations at our institution."Potential users can join an introductory webinar on October 8, 2025, to walk through the demo and understand how best the platform can be tailored to unique customer priorities. Register here to join the webinar and to learn more about the solution.About New Lines InstituteNew Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy is a non-partisan think tank based in Washington, D.C., working to enhance foreign policy based on a deep understanding of regional geopolitics and the value systems within them. Funding for New Lines is provided by the Washington Institute for Education and Research, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit registered in Washington, D.C.About Mantis AnalyticsMantis Analytics is a start-up founded in 2023 that has developed an AI platform for supply chain and geopolitical intelligence. It is designed to address decision-making challenges across government and corporate sectors, including in contested environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.