As Taliban Calls for International Aid, New Report Confirms Evidence of Genocide

A new legal analysis from New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy examines evidence of genocide against Hazara community in Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON D.C. , DC, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy releases a first-of-its-kind investigative legal and archival analysis, “The Hazara Genocide: An Examination of Breaches of the Genocide Convention in Afghanistan.” With contributions from over a dozen leading legal experts, the report provides a comprehensive assessment of historic and ongoing atrocities against Afghanistan’s Hazara community, concluding that the attacks meet the legal definition of genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention.The report examines systematic killings, targeted bombings, sexual violence, and mass displacement of Hazaras since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan in 2021. At least 473 Hazaras have been killed and 681 wounded in 61 documented incidents over five years, including bombings, shootings, and executions.Speaking on the potential impact of this analysis, Beth Van Schaack , U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice, says it “offers a critical opportunity to lay the groundwork for justice, accountability, and a stable peace in Afghanistan.”Lord David Alton, Chair of the UK Joint House of Lords and House of Commons Committee on Human Rights, added: “This report establishes a clear basis to the claim that the Hazaras are victims of genocide. It is a clarion call for justice that the international community cannot ignore.”Susanna Kelley, lead analyst of the Mass Atrocities and International Law Portfolio at New Lines, underscores what is at stake: “While engaging with Hazara communities, survivors, and advocacy groups, in preparation for this report, they all voiced one urgent plea: recognition of the atrocities levied against them, and justice for their peoples, home and culture.”This release adds to New Lines’ legacy of landmark genocide investigations, including those on the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Tigrayans in Ethiopia, and Ukrainians under Russian occupation: Reports used by multiple governments and dozens of parliaments worldwide to vote for genocide determinations. By combining rigorous legal research with field-based analysis, New Lines continues to provide evidence that shapes international accountability mechanisms and policy responses.The full report, “The Hazara Genocide: An Examination of Breaches of the Genocide Convention in Afghanistan, is available at: https://newlinesinstitute.org/rules-based-international-order/hazara-genocide-report/ For media inquiries, contact Susanna Kelley at skelley@newlinesinstitute.orgAbout New LinesNew Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy is a global think tank based in Washington, D.C., working to enhance U.S. foreign policy based on a deep understanding of the geopolitics of the different regions of the world and their value systems. Funding for New Lines is provided by the Washington Institute for Education and Research, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit registered in Washington, D.C.

