Nearly 1 in 4 new trucks, buses and vans in California go zero-emission, 2 years ahead of schedule

The data is based on model year production and sales data of new medium- and heavy-duty ZEVs reported to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) annually by manufacturers. This includes battery-electric and fuel cell vehicles such as delivery vans, school buses, big rigs, and pickup trucks.

Incentives powering California’s ZEV future

California is continuing to accelerate zero-emission transportation with new funding available through the Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), the state’s primary incentive program for clean trucks and buses. Demand is surging, with $200 million requested on the first day applications opened.

“This continued growth in zero-emission truck sales shows that manufacturers are stepping up to meet California’s clean air goals and that the transition to cleaner fleets is accelerating,” said CARB Chair Liane Randolph. “With strong sales, a growing credit surplus, and rapid innovation, the industry is proving that zero-emission technology is ready for wider deployment.”

Funded mainly through California’s Cap-and-Invest Program, formerly known as Cap-and-Trade, the incentive program saw participation skyrocket 177% from 2023 to 2024, marking record demand for clean and zero-emission trucks and buses. In February of this year alone, more than 200 HVIP-funded vehicles hit the road with the help of $31 million in incentives — a pace that shows no signs of slowing in 2025.

Launched in 2009, California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) helps fleets and businesses transition to zero-emission vehicles through point-of-sale discounts. The program remains a cornerstone of California’s clean transportation transition.

Charging ahead

As the federal government moves backward, California is continuing to move forward on efforts to deliver cleaner air by addressing harmful pollution from vehicles. Last month, California state agencies published a report in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order on zero-emission vehicle deployment. The report details actions in six areas and emphasizes delivering benefits to communities who suffer from the highest levels of air pollution in the state.

California’s climate leadership

Pollution is down and the economy is up. Greenhouse gas emissions in California are down 20% since 2000 – even as the state’s GDP increased 78% in that same time period all while becoming the world’s fourth largest economy.

The state also continues to set clean energy records. California was powered by two-thirds clean energy in 2023, the latest year for which data is available – the largest economy in the world to achieve this level of clean energy. The state has run on 100% clean electricity for some part of the day almost every day this year.

Since the beginning of the Newsom Administration, battery storage is up to over 15,000 megawatts – a 1,900%+ increase, and over 25,000 megawatts of new resources have been added to the electric grid.