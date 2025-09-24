San Francisco Bay Coffee Company Earns 2025 Enveritas Verification for Responsible Sourcing

Over 56 million pounds of green coffee verified as responsibly sourced across 16 suppliers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco Bay Coffee Company is proud to announce that it has received its official Enveritas verification for 2025 , confirming that 100% of its coffee purchases in 2024 - 56,375,563 pounds of green coffee – have been verified as Responsibly Sourced. This distinction helps to spotlight the organization’s dedication to investing in quality coffee that is not only environmentally friendly but also supports sustainable labor practices and the welfare of the coffee-growing communities that it works with.Enveritas, an independent nonprofit organization that provides rigorous, data-driven verification of global coffee supply chains, conducted this assessment, which measures the conditions and impact of coffee farms throughout the world. Some key factors they look at are the social, environmental, and economic conditions on the farms that companies purchase their coffee from, as well as issues such as child labor, forced labor, human trafficking, the protection of biodiversity, conserving soil and water, and managing chemical usage responsibly. They then use all this data to verify that San Francisco Bay Coffee is making meaningful investments to address and/or minimize those risks.As part of the verification, Enveritas reviewed detailed documentation, conducted in-person inspections, and evaluated risk factors across 51,415 surveyed farms . Additional inputs include risk-based sampling, local-language field surveys, and statistical analysis to identify and monitor sustainability challenges in supply chains. San Francisco Bay Coffee’s continued partnership with Enveritas underscores its commitment to third-party verified sustainability in global coffee sourcing.About the Company:Founded by Jon and Barbara Rogers in 1979, San Francisco Bay Coffee is one of the best coffee makers in California and the world! San Francisco Bay Coffee roasts over 30 million pounds of coffee annually and believes that everyone who touches the coffee, from the plants to roasted beans to the steaming cup, should benefit from the process. Socially and environmentally conscious, San Francisco Bay Coffee is committed to buying coffee directly from 32,000 collaborating farmers to ensure fair pay. Moreover, San Francisco Bay Coffee has built 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and dozens of medical and dental centers in partner communities. In 40 years of producing exceptional coffee, San Francisco Bay Coffee has donated more than 10 million coffee plants to coffee-providing farmers. To San Francisco Bay Coffee, everyone is family and should be treated as such!About Enveritas:Enveritas is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 2016 that provides sustainability assurance for the coffee industry, assessing social, economic, and environmental practices in the coffee supply chain. It operates in 26 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.Enveritas works with leading coffee roasters to understand the sustainability issues in their supply chain, based on our sustainability standards. Coffee roasters pay for these assessments, not coffee farmers. This permits many smallholder growers to access sustainable coffee markets who might otherwise have been shut out due to the prohibitive cost of sustainability audits which can cost thousands of dollars. Coffee companies receive a responsible sourcing claim from Enveritas if they undertake an independent sustainability assessment of their supply chain on an annual basis, invest on the ground to help improve sustainability conditions in their supply chain, and conduct an evaluation of their efforts to support continuous improvement over time.

