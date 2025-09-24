TFMB Inc. Launches The Four Money Bears: Berryville on PC, September 24, 2025

A groundbreaking financial literacy game designed to teach kids and families how to spend, save, invest, and give through fun, interactive gameplay

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TFMB Inc., co-founded by financial literacy advocate Mac Gardner, CFP, and entrepreneur Ryan Gallini, announced the official launch of The Four Money Bears: Berryville game on PC today. The game is available on Steam with a mobile release coming soon.Play, Learn, and Grow: Financial Literacy Comes to LifeThe Four Money Bears: Berryville began as a children’s book by Mac Gardner, CFP, introducing the four core functions of money (spend, save, invest, and give) through the adventures of four friendly bears. With the launch of the game, those lessons are now brought to life in a fully interactive world that expands far beyond the original story.Described as a “cozy merchant simulator” or “business sim,” Berryville invites players to step into the role of a small-town shopkeeper, managing inventory like pies, jam, and wood while navigating a series of seasonal challenges and strategic choices across a calendar year. Designed for players at a fifth-grade reading level and above, the game encourages entrepreneurial thinking and introduces concepts such as investing, saving, insurance, and financing all through gameplay that feels natural and engaging, never forced.“Financial literacy is the foundation for lifelong success, yet so many young people grow up without the tools they need,” said Mac Gardner, CFP, Co-Founder of TFMB Inc. and author of The Four Money Bears. “Berryville is our answer to that challenge. It is a fun, accessible way for kids to learn the four core functions of money: spend, save, invest, and give. We’re empowering families to start conversations that can change futures.”Inspired by beloved franchises like Harvest Moon and The Berenstain Bears, Berryville blends cozy aesthetics with meaningful learning. Its built-in reporting features help parents, educators, and even financial advisors track learning outcomes and measure growth over time.“Launching Berryville is more than releasing a game. It’s about creating a movement,” said Ryan Gallini, Co-Founder of TFMB Inc. “Our mission is to make financial education approachable and exciting. By gamifying these concepts, we’re helping kids build confidence and skills that will serve them for decades. This launch marks a major milestone not only for TFMB Inc., but for financial literacy everywhere.”Enterprise Offering for Financial InstitutionsIn addition to families, TFMB Inc. is offering an Enterprise solution tailored for banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions. Through this platform, advisors and organizations can use The Four Money Bears: Berryville to:- Engage the next generation of clients with interactive, gamified tools that reinforce core money concepts for kids and families.- Strengthen community leadership by supporting early financial literacy and positioning your institution as a trusted educational partner.- Feature your brand prominently in-game, showcasing your commitment to financial wellness.- Provide an ad-free experience for clients and their families.- Leverage a custom marketing toolkit and COPPA-compliant insights to enhance engagement while ensuring child safety and privacy.By integrating The Four Money Bears: Berryville into their client engagement strategies, financial institutions can build stronger, longer-lasting relationships with families while promoting a culture of financial wellness.From Idea to Launch: A Collective Mission RealizedThe development of Berryville has been fueled by the support of the $32,000 Kickstarter campaign in 2022, visionary partners and investors dedicated to advancing financial literacy.Now, The Four Money Bears: Berryville is officially available today, September 24, on PC. A mobile release will follow soon, expanding access for families, classrooms, and financial institutions worldwide. Download The Four Money Bears: Berryville today on Steam and explore more about the game, the story behind it, and TFMB Inc. here and in the official press kit.About TFMB Inc.TFMB Inc. leads the charge in financial literacy innovation, seamlessly integrating education with interactive technology to empower families, educators, and financial professionals. A collaborative venture between Mac Gardner, CFP& Ryan Gallini, TFMB Inc. blends proven financial principles with captivating experiences. Driven by a shared vision, the company is on a mission to inspire a financially literate future for all.

The Four Money Bears: Berryville - Release Trailer 9-24-25 on PC

