TFMB Inc. to Debut Berryville Demo at Steam Next Fest: June Edition

the Four Money Bears: Berryville - Empowering Kids and Families Worldwide to Master Financial Literacy

In a world where financial literacy is more important than ever, we’re delivering an experience that kids love and parents and educators can trust” — Mac Gardner, CFP®

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TFMB Inc., co-founded by Mac Gardner, CFP, and Ryan Gallini, is proud to announce its participation in Steam Next Fest: June Edition, taking place June 9–16, 2025, where a playable demo of The Four Money Bears: Berryville will be available to gamers around the world.This milestone marks a major step forward in the game’s mission to make financial literacy accessible, fun, and foundational. Backed by Certified Financial Planners and designed to blend entrepreneurial strategy with key financial principles, Berryville is a merchant simulator where kids and families can build thriving businesses while mastering core money habits: Spending, Saving, Investing, and Giving.“In a world where financial literacy is more important than ever, we’re delivering an experience that kids love and parents and educators can trust,” said Mac Gardner, CFP, Co-Founder of TFMB Inc. and author of The Four Money Bears. “We created Berryville to bring these essential lessons to life—through storytelling, strategy, and play.”An Engaging Learning Platform for Families, Educators, and AdvisorsInspired by classics like Harvest Moon and The Berenstain Bears, Berryville blends quest-driven gameplay, dynamic progress tracking, and rich storytelling to help players internalize lifelong financial skills. Families and teachers will find it a valuable tool for building early money habits. TFMB Inc. is also partnering with financial advisors and institutions to offer Berryville as a meaningful way to engage younger clients and future generations.“Financial literacy doesn’t have to be boring,” said Ryan Gallini, Co-Founder of TFMB Inc., whose previous project was downloaded over 150,000 times globally. “With Berryville, we’re proving that it can be fun, educational, and deeply impactful.”Backed by Supporters and VisionariesFollowing a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2022, which raised $32,000, Berryville has gained momentum through the support of strategic partners and investors who share the vision of building a financially literate future. The upcoming Gameplay Trailer will provide a first real look at the game’s immersive world and mechanics—launching ahead of the Steam Next Fest demo in June.Watch the official trailer and learn more about The Four Money Bears, Berryville, and TFMB Inc. in the PRESS KIT (Download) and at OFFICIAL WEBSITE

