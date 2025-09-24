KFSHRC Expands Artificial Intelligence Applications Across Clinical and Research Fields

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has announced the implementation of more than 30 artificial intelligence (AI) solutions designed to support clinical documentation, medical translation, and advanced data analysis. Five new AI agents were introduced in 2025, continuing the hospital’s focus on digital innovation.The Centre for Healthcare Intelligence (CHI), established in 2019, has deployed over 20 AI-powered applications across diagnostics, patient-flow management, and predictive care. These include radiology tools for chest X-rays and brain CT scans, as well as automated systems that monitor patient experience in real time.Dr. Björn Zoëga, Deputy CEO of KFSHRC, stated that the hospital’s approach is to integrate AI as a supportive tool for healthcare professionals. “Artificial intelligence must be used responsibly to reduce workloads, improve accuracy, and enhance safety,” he said.Professor Ahmad AbuSalah, Director of the Digital Innovation Hub, added that the hospital’s strategy is built on governance, innovation culture, and staff empowerment. “This ensures that the solutions developed are sustainable and reliable,” he explained.As part of its international engagement, KFSHRC is participating in the C3 Davos of Healthcare™ Japan Summit to share insights on digital transformation and the measurable outcomes of AI adoption.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. It was included in the world's best 250 hospitals and in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.