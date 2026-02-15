KFSH Concludes Third Saudi Precision Oncology Summit in Madinah

MADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) concluded the Third Saudi Precision Oncology Summit in Madinah, held from February 12 to 14, 2026, at King Salman International Convention Center, bringing together leading experts from Saudi Arabia and around the world to explore the latest research and clinical developments in precision oncology and to advance best practices in cancer diagnosis and treatment.The summit was held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Majid bin Ibrahim Alfayyadh, Chief Executive Officer of KFSH, and featured participation from a distinguished group of oncology specialists and researchers from Saudi Arabia and abroad.Across the program, scientific sessions covered a range of specialized topics, including emerging advances in cancer biology, new approaches to leukemia diagnosis and monitoring, and precision oncology applications in breast and gastrointestinal cancers. They also addressed recent developments in T-cell therapies and clinical trials in precision oncology.By encouraging scientific dialogue and knowledge exchange among specialists, the event highlighted the latest practices and real-world research in precision oncology. It also examined how molecular approaches and targeted therapies can be integrated into everyday clinical care, helping bridge research and practice and support more precise, personalized cancer diagnosis and treatment.The summit reflects KFSH’s ongoing commitment to medical education, scientific research, and knowledge sharing, as well as its efforts to foster collaboration and build scientific partnerships that contribute to the advancement of specialized cancer care.KFSH ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and twelfth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

