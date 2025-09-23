Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Patient Returns to Walking After Recovery

Christina Kermezian went from being confined to a wheelchair by Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) to living a life free from pain.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic pain can be a debilitating condition that severely impacts a person’s quality of life. For Christina Kermezian, this was the reality of living with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, or CRPS. Once reliant on a wheelchair, she has now regained her mobility and is thriving following treatment at The Spero Clinic.

Understanding the Challenge of CRPS

CRPS is a chronic pain condition that can leave patients with a range of symptoms, including severe pain, changes in skin temperature and color, and motor dysfunction. The condition is often misunderstood, and many people struggle to find effective, long-term relief. Traditional medical approaches often focus on medication to manage symptoms, which can sometimes fail to address the underlying issues.

This was the experience for Christina until she began a treatment program at The Spero Clinic. The clinic's approach, led by Dr. Katinka van der Merwe, emphasizes neurological rehabilitation and aims to correct the root dysfunction of the nervous system, rather than just managing the symptoms.

A Comprehensive Treatment Approach

The Spero Clinic uses a program that combines neurologic rehabilitation, vagus nerve therapy, and holistic methods. This comprehensive strategy is designed to restore a patient’s neurological function and a wide range of motion.

"It wasn't a straightforward journey. There were ups and downs, but perseverance is key," Christina says. "I set small goals like bending my knee and regaining feeling in my foot, and each step forward motivated me to push even further."

Today, Christina is living a life free from pain. She is actively engaged in her studies, participates in physical activities, and has returned to living without the limitations of her condition.

A Path to Recovery

Christina's recovery highlights the potential for successful outcomes in the treatment of CRPS. Her journey serves as a case study for the clinic's methodology and provides evidence of a return to a normal life.

Her clinician remarked, "Your pain was incredibly severe, but you showed such resilience and determination, and we always believed in you."

Christina now shares a message of hope for others with CRPS: "Stay committed to the program. Don’t lose hope. Everything will eventually fall into place."

About The Spero Clinic

Located in Fayetteville, Arkansas, The Spero Clinic specializes in treating CRPS and other debilitating chronic pain disorders. Under the leadership of Dr. Katinka van der Merwe, the clinic focuses on restoring patients' well-being and mobility without the need for medications or invasive procedures.

