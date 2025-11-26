Spiritual Healing at The Spero Clinic Forces Tara Rae Moss’ CRPS Pain into Remission

With her CRPS in remission, Tara Rae Moss is finally free from the daily suffering she once accepted as inevitable.

Author and health advocate Tara Rae Moss has achieved remission of her CRPS, thanks to a treatment journey rooted in spiritual healing at The Spero Clinic.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of relentless agony and doctors telling her she would “never recover,” renowned author and health advocate Tara Rae Moss has achieved remission of her Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), thanks to a groundbreaking treatment journey rooted in spiritual healing at The Spero Clinic in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

CRPS Revisited

CRPS is widely recognized as one of the most painful conditions known to medicine, described in medical literature as rivaling childbirth or even amputation for intensity. Moss, who was diagnosed after a hip injury and years of misdiagnosis, recounts how her body “was split down the middle like a ruler and half of my body was on fire, cold fire.” The disease often brings burning, hyper-sensitive limbs, autonomic dysfunction, and a cascade of symptoms so complex they defy conventional treatment.

CRPS Symptoms and the Unseen Battle

For Moss, the symptoms went far beyond pain. She experienced mobility loss, brain fog, fatigue, and sweeping systemic dysfunction. As she puts it, “Everything was disconnected in a geographical way.”

At the Spero Clinic, the team utilized a holistic, multimodal protocol designed to detect and reverse the root neurologic and autonomic imbalances underlying CRPS rather than simply masking symptoms. The clinic’s public patient stories catalog dozens of cases of CRPS patients who previously endured years of fruitless treatments and who finally found meaningful relief.

New Treatments for CRPS: The Turning Point

The innovation that made Moss’s breakthrough possible lies in the clinic’s integrative model. By combining advanced neurologic rehabilitation, evidence-based therapies, and spiritual coaching, the clinic offered Moss “a big part of that [recovery] is the spiritual work that I’ve now trained in.” This shift away from purely biomedical treatment toward a bio-psycho-spiritual model represents a new treatment paradigm for CRPS. With specialists coordinating nervous-system modulation, functional restoration, and mindset work, the Spero Clinic is advancing outcomes even for patients long labeled “incurable.”

CRPS Remission: The Moment of Truth

Moss’s journey culminated in official confirmation: “It’s official: The doctors at the Spero Clinic have today confirmed that my CRPS is in remission. We did it!” Her message is one of celebration: while remission does not mean never experiencing pain again, for Moss, it means freedom from the crushing daily suffering she once accepted as inevitable. She now walks, writes, and advocates, not from a wheelchair, but with bare feet on the grass. “I can now go to places a 10-minute walk away. It’s been a joy to discover the interconnection of space again,” she says in an interview.

Spero Clinic

Founded on the belief that even the most severe conditions deserve hope, the Spero Clinic provides a transformative path for individuals with CRPS and other neurologic-pain syndromes. If you or someone you love is living with CRPS, enduring pain and frustration after standard therapies, we invite you to take action now.

Request a consultation and explore how a truly integrative treatment protocol can help you move toward remission and reclaim your life.

