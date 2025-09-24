EarthGrid Showcases Breakthrough Plasma Excavation Technology in Norway, Opens Door to European Pilot Projects

EarthGrid's Plasma Excavation System (PES) in action, in Norway. EarthGrid and Statnett teams at the Norway tech demonstrations.

EarthGrid showcases plasma excavation technology in Norway, opening the door for European pilot projects to modernize underground infrastructure.

We’ve proven the system in California and now in Norway—our team is ready to collaborate with European partners to deliver cleaner, faster, and safer underground infrastructure projects.” — Troy Helming, CEO & Founder

TRONDHEIM, NORWAY, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthGrid PBC, in collaboration with Statnett SF, has successfully completed a breakthrough demonstration of its Plasma Excavation System (PES) in Klæbu, Norway—marking the first time plasma-powered excavation technology has been showcased in Europe. Over several days of testing, EarthGrid’s PES system conducted a test campaign in Norwegian hard rock, validating its ability to remove hard rock without explosives, mechanical cutters, drilling chemicals, or disruptive vibrations."We think the technology is exciting as it operates vibration-free and can be suitable for removing rock near energised facilities, thus contributing to more efficient operation and shorter shutdown times for Statnett. Through the demo days, we have had the opportunity to test the machine under Norwegian conditions. We have learned a lot and achieved promising results.." says John Olav Tande Director of R&D and Innovation. “We want to be at the forefront of introducing innovative technology and solutions that can provide great benefits for Statnett and society, and that’s why we invited EarthGrid to Trondheim.”Norway faces unique challenges in modernizing its energy grid, with northern and southern networks still unconnected and the need for infrastructure development across environmentally sensitive and populated areas. Conventional methods like drill-and-blast often pose safety, noise, and environmental concerns.EarthGrid’s plasma-boring technology provides a solution by enabling faster, cleaner, and safer excavation. This testing campaign follows EarthGrid’s June 2025 success in California’s Sierra granite, one of the hardest rock types in the U.S., and demonstrates the company’s commitment to adapting its technology for European conditions and energy needs. “With this campaign, we’re validating PES under real-world conditions in Europe,” said Ben Corwin, VP of Operations at EarthGrid. “The insights from Norway will directly inform the operational playbook for deploying this technology on future pilot projects.”With the PES system currently deployed in Europe, EarthGrid is now seeking pilot project partners across utilities, infrastructure developers, and contractors to accelerate the adoption of plasma-powered excavation technology in real-world use cases. “The timing is perfect,” added Troy Helming, CEO & Founder of EarthGrid. “We’ve proven the system in California and now in Norway—our team is ready to collaborate with European partners to deliver cleaner, faster, and safer underground infrastructure projects. We want to secure pilot projects while the system is here on the continent.”. Interested parties can contact EarthGrid directly at www.earthgrid.io to explore pilot project opportunities in Europe.The Norway campaign also paves the way for EarthGrid’s Tunnel Boring Robot (TBR), scheduled for a 10-meter test tunnel in solid granite in Q1 2026. The TBR is leveraging the same plasma-boring technology at its core, scaling the system for larger and more complex tunneling projects. “The learnings from the PES test campaign will directly inform the continuing development of the TBR,” added Mark Park, VP of Engineering at EarthGrid.With successful testing in Norway and a proven track record in the U.S., EarthGrid is building the foundation for a new era of underground infrastructure—one defined by speed, safety, and sustainability. By collaborating with European utilities, contractors, and infrastructure developers, the company aims to accelerate the transition to cleaner, more efficient infrastructure construction methods across the continent, starting with Scandinavia. “Every project we take on brings us one step closer to a future where underground infrastructure is built faster, with minimal disruption, and at a fraction of today’s cost,” said Troy Helming, CEO & Founder of EarthGrid. “We’re excited to work with partners across Europe to make that future a reality.”With the PES (Plasma Excavation System) now available in Europe, EarthGrid invites interested partners to connect and help pioneer the next chapter in plasma-powered excavation and tunneling.About EarthGridFounded in 2016, EarthGrid PBC pioneers plasma-based trenching and tunneling systems to deliver the underground infrastructure of the future. Backed by over $50M in funding, EarthGrid’s mission is to enable faster, safer, and more cost-effective underground construction—without explosives, mechanical cutters, or disruptive vibrations.For more information, visit www.earthgrid.io # # #

