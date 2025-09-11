EarthGrid Advances Plasma Excavation Technology with Testing Campaign in Norway

EarthGrid PBC's PES (Plasma Excavation System) conducting field testing near Trondheim, Norway

Statnett hosts EarthGrid for field testing as company readies plasma excavation for pilot projects across Europe.

The Scandinavian—and by extension, European—market is important to us” — Troy Helming, CEO & Founder

TRONDHEIM, NORWAY, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthGrid PBC, a pioneer in plasma-based trenching and tunneling solutions, has completed a testing campaign on Norwegian hard rock geologies with its patented Plasma Excavation System (PES). The testing was hosted by Statnett, Norway’s transmission system operator, and observed by utilities and construction leaders throughout Europe, reflecting strong regional interest in next-generation excavation technologies for the energy grid of the future.“The Scandinavian—and by extension, European—market is important to us,” said Troy Helming, CEO & Founder, EarthGrid. “We’ve spent countless hours perfecting plasma excavation for granite, learning the ‘rock recipe’ that allows us to cut cleanly and efficiently through some of the hardest geologies on Earth. Last June, we successfully validated PES in Sierra granite, today, we’re bringing that expertise to Norway, working to understand the unique geologies across the region so we can expand our deployment capabilities even further.”Norway faces significant challenges in building the underground infrastructure needed to modernize its grid. The country’s northern and southern grids remain unconnected, limiting power flow between regions. At the same time, many areas require excavation near sensitive environments and populated areas where traditional methods like drill-and-blast or heavy mechanical cutters are impractical due to vibrations, noise, or safety concerns.EarthGrid’s PES technology addresses these challenges by using plasma torches to cut through rock without explosives, mechanical cutters, or vibrations—enabling faster, cleaner, and safer trenching and excavation.“With this campaign, we’re validating PES under real-world conditions in Europe,” said Ben Corwin, VP of Operations at EarthGrid. “Our goal is to build the operational playbook for deploying this technology across different geologies and site conditions, so future pilot projects can hit the ground running with proven methods and equipment.”“The technical roadmap of the TBR includes expanding the operational capabilities of the system in different geologies.” said Mark Park, VP of Engineering. EarthGrid’s Tunnel Boring Robot (TBR) is slated to conduct a 10-meter test tunnel in solid granite in Q1 2026, employing the same plasma-boring technology at its core, enabling larger-scale tunneling projects with the same speed, safety, and environmental advantages. “The learnings from the PES test campaign in Norway will directly inform the continuing development of the TBR.”EarthGrid has raised over $50M to date through a mix of venture capital, strategic partners, and crowdfunding, demonstrating strong investor confidence in its mission and technology. Last June, the company successfully demonstrated PES in California’s Sierra granite, one of the hardest rock formations in the United States, and is now exploring pilot projects across Europe to enable a new era of resilient underground energy and communications infrastructure.For more information about EarthGrid and its technology, visit www.earthgrid.io About EarthGridEarthGrid, founded in 2016, is a technology company pioneering plasma-based trenching and tunneling systems to build the underground infrastructure of the future. With its patented Plasma Excavation System (PES) and upcoming Tunnel Boring Robot (TBR), EarthGrid enables faster, safer, and more cost-effective underground construction—without explosives, mechanical cutters, or disruptive vibrations. Backed by over $50M in funding, EarthGrid’s mission is to deliver resilient underground energy and communications infrastructure for a connected world, aiming to enhance the safety, security, and reliability of grid infrastructure. Follow EarthGrid on LinkedIn and YouTube

