Whiskeyland TV Features 3 Rivers Energy Partners in New Episode Showcasing Renewable Energy & Regenerative Agriculture

Bluegrass Renewable Fuels Facility Ryan and Alec Balas of Whiskeyland TV 3 Rivers Energy Partners

Whiskeyland TV tells 3 Rivers Energy Partners’ story: whiskey byproducts to RNG and fertilizer—powering distilleries and boosting farms.

Whiskeyland captured what matters most to us: people. Behind the technology is a simple idea, farmers and industries win together.” — John Rivers, CEO & Co-Founder

THREE RIVERS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3 Rivers Energy Partners (3RE) is proud to announce that the company is being featured in a new episode of Whiskeyland TV, the documentary series that explores the people, places, and ideas shaping America’s whiskey culture. The episode follows Whiskeyland’s hosts from Nashville through Tennessee, Kentucky, and Michigan as they tell the story of how 3 Rivers Energy Partners transforms distillery byproducts into renewable natural gas (RNG) and nutrient-rich liquid fertilizer, linking iconic spirits producers with local farms in a practical circular economy.Filmed on location at community and field events in Franklin County, Tennessee, and at 3 Rivers Energy Partners’ Bluegrass Renewable Fuels facility in Boston, Kentucky, the episode highlights:• How it works: A clear, plain-spoken explainer of anaerobic digestion—“an industrial cow”—that converts distillery stillage into pipeline-quality RNG, while preserving nutrients for return to the soil as liquid fertilizer.• On-farm innovation: A live demonstration of 360 Rain, an autonomous, precision liquid application system used by 3 Rivers Energy Partners and partner growers to place nutrients and water directly at the root zone of growing crops.• Farm-first partnerships: Interviews with producers—including recent Tennessee Young Farmers of the Year honorees, on how reliable, locally available nutrients and water support yields, soil health, and farm economics.• Local roots, national impact: The company’s Michigan headquarters, farm backgrounds, and a community ethos that turns industrial byproducts into energy security, shorter supply chains, and regional jobs.3 Rivers Energy Partners’ facilities are owned and operated by 3 Rivers Energy Partners and convert spent grains into RNG and liquid fertilizer distributed to nearby farms. The facilities demonstrate a scalable model for reducing emissions, strengthening soil health, and creating long-term skilled jobs in the region, while keeping value in agricultural communities.“Whiskeyland captured what matters most to us: people,” said John Rivers, CEO & Co-Founder of 3 Rivers Energy Partners. “Behind the technology is a simple idea, farmers and industries win together. Turning whiskey byproducts into clean energy and nutrients proves that big, tangible solutions can start with local partnerships, good engineering, and a handshake. We’re honored to share that story on a platform that celebrates craftsmanship and community.”The episode will be available via on the Whiskeyland TV YouTube channel (@whiskeylandtv). Viewers will see how distilleries, farmers, and innovators are building resilient, circular systems.Episode Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHMZyGlIliU&t=1s ###About 3 Rivers Energy Partners3 Rivers Energy Partners (3RE) is a renewable energy company that specializes in the design, build, and operation of renewable natural gas projects. Our teams work to provide renewable energy solutions for organizations by utilizing their existing bio-waste streams as feedstock for renewable energy sources. This allows organizations to lower their environmental impact and help return vital nutrients to the earth. We take renewable energy projects from idea to operation.Empowering organizations to create a sustainable future.About Whiskeyland TVWHISKEYLAND is an on-going documentary series that takes a cross-platform approach to telling the real human stories from the whiskey industry and beyond. Real-life brothers, Ryan and Alec Balas are on a spirit journey to discover how the good stuff is really made and more importantly…who makes it and why. Along their adventure, you will find the brothers diving deep into the poetry of whiskey, the joy of storytelling and the connection of family that binds us all together.

The other side of bourbon you never knew existed

