Forward in The Field Event Showcases Innovation and Honors Agricultural Leadership in Franklin County, Tennessee

John Rivers, CEO and Cofounder of 3 Rivers Energy Partners Speaking at Forward in The Field Event 3 Rivers Energy Partners Forward in The Field Event 360 Rain Autonomous Fertilizer Vehicle

3 Rivers Energy Partners hosted Forward in The Field in Franklin County, showcasing autonomous fertilizer system and honoring 2024 TN Young Farmers of the Year.

We’re proud to share technology that can help farmers become more efficient, sustainable, and successful.” — John Rivers, CEO & Co-Founder

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3 Rivers Energy Partners hosted a successful community event, Forward In The Field, celebrating agricultural innovation, sustainability, and local leadership. Held outdoors with attendance from local farmers, farm bureau members, and others, the event featured a live demonstration of the 360 Rain—a fully autonomous, precision liquid fertilizer system being deployed by 3 Rivers Energy Partners to apply Liquid Stillage Grain Digestate fertilizer.Attendees witnessed firsthand how 3 Rivers Energy Partners is advancing its commitment to farmers through the deployment of the 360 Rain system—an autonomous technology that applies Liquid Stillage Grain Digestate fertilizer directly to crops. This demonstration underscored the company’s dedication to enhancing farm efficiency and promoting long-term soil and environmental health, reflecting its broader mission to support sustainable agricultural practices.The highlight of the event was the recognition of Tracy and Katie Robinson, local agricultural leaders recently honored as the Tennessee Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer of the Year. Their dedication to innovation, stewardship, and community leadership exemplifies the values driving the future of American agriculture.To honor this achievement and ongoing advocacy, 3 Rivers Energy Partners presented a donation of $2,500 to the Franklin County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee on his behalf. The contribution will support educational outreach, youth development programs, and initiatives empowering women in agriculture throughout the region.“It was an honor to recognize the Robinsons not just for what they accomplished but for the example they set for the next generation of farmers,” said John Rivers, CEO of 3 Rivers Energy Partners. “We’re proud to share technology that can help farmers become more efficient, sustainable, and successful.”The event concluded with community networking, refreshments, and an open Q&A with representatives from 3 Rivers Energy Partners, further reinforcing the company’s mission to collaborate with producers to drive forward-thinking solutions in agriculture.###About 3 Rivers Energy Partners3 Rivers Energy Partners (3RE) is a renewable energy company specializing in the design, construction, and operation of renewable natural gas (RNG) projects. We transform organic waste and byproduct streams into renewable energy and nutrient-rich fertilizers, supporting a circular economy and reducing environmental impact. Our Build-Own-Operate model allows us to manage projects from conception to completion, enabling our partners to focus on their core operations while we handle the complexities of renewable energy production. We help organizations lower their environmental impact and help return vital nutrients to the earth.Empowering organizations to create a sustainable future.

