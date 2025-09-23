House Bill 1859 Printer's Number 2302

PENNSYLVANIA, September 23 - Sponsors O'MARA, SAPPEY, NEILSON, VENKAT, SAMUELSON, WEBSTER, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, KINKEAD, HANBIDGE, HOWARD, HILL-EVANS, CIRESI, BOROWSKI, GUENST, ISAACSON, DONAHUE, SCHLOSSBERG, BRENNAN, FRANKEL, HOHENSTEIN, KHAN, FIEDLER, FREEMAN, WARREN, DELLOSO, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, FLEMING, D. WILLIAMS, OTTEN, CERRATO, GREEN, CURRY, WAXMAN, RIVERA, VITALI, KRUEGER, McNEILL

Short Title An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous articles, further providing for persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms and for abandonment of firearms, weapons or ammunition; in community and municipal courts, further providing for masters; adding provisions relating to extreme risk protection orders; imposing duties on the Office of Attorney General; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject Extreme Risk Protection Orders

