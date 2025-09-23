House Bill 1099 Printer's Number 1213
PENNSYLVANIA, September 23 - Sponsors
CEPHAS, KENYATTA, GIRAL, KINKEAD, VENKAT, WAXMAN, BURGOS, HOHENSTEIN, FIEDLER, SANCHEZ, KHAN, HANBIDGE, GUENST, WARREN, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MALAGARI, DONAHUE, FREEMAN, WEBSTER, O'MARA, CERRATO, GREEN, BOROWSKI, BRENNAN, ISAACSON, FRANKEL, DALEY, DEASY, RIVERA, VITALI, McNEILL
Short Title
An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous articles, providing for the offense of undetectable firearms.
Memo Subject
Banning Ghost Guns & Prohibiting Undetectable Firearms
