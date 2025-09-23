Submit Release
House Bill 1593 Printer's Number 1905

PENNSYLVANIA, September 23 - Sponsors

WARREN, VENKAT, VITALI, SCHLOSSBERG, KHAN, SAMUELSON, SANCHEZ, PIELLI, KINKEAD, HANBIDGE, HOWARD, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, CIRESI, DONAHUE, BRENNAN, FRANKEL, HOHENSTEIN, FIEDLER, SHUSTERMAN, FREEMAN, BOROWSKI, O'MARA, OTTEN, DEASY, CERRATO, MALAGARI, CURRY, MARKOSEK, SAPPEY, RIVERA, KRUEGER, D. WILLIAMS, McNEILL

Short Title

An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous articles, repealing provisions relating to sale or transfer of firearms.

Memo Subject

Background Checks for Firearms

