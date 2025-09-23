Expediter Services Renews Commitment as Hope & Courage Sponsor for the 4th Annual Drive For Hope Golf Tournament

ES is proud to announce its continued role as the Hope and Courage Sponsor for Forward's Drive for Hope Golf Tournament

SOUTHAVEN, MS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expediter Services (ES) , a leader in support, equipment, and services for independent contract drivers, owner-operators, and small fleet owners across the trucking industry, is proud to announce its continued role as the Hope & Courage Sponsor for the 4th Annual Drive For Hope Golf Tournament , part of Forward Air’s Operation Forward Freedom in support of Hope For The Warriors (HOPE).For many of our nation’s heroes, life can change in an instant. Injuries and circumstances beyond their control can alter their way of life and limit independence. Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has been on a mission to restore self-sufficiency and dignity for service members, veterans, and military families. Their Drive For Hope Driver Rehabilitation Program embodies that mission, helping participants regain mobility, independence, and the confidence to move forward.“At ES, we have always believed in building strong support networks for those we serve in the trucking industry,” said Jeff Tacker, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Commercial Officer of ES. “Operation Forward Freedom gives us the chance to extend that same spirit of community and support to the veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. To see lives impacted and independence restored is truly inspiring, and it’s why we are honored to return as the Hope & Courage Sponsor.”The two-day Drive For Hope Golf Tournament will take place September 29-30, at the Château Élan Golf Club in Braselton, Georgia. The event will feature a dinner and silent auction, followed by a golf outing, with proceeds directly supporting Hope For The Warriors programs. Last year’s tournament raised an impressive $350,000 for HOPE, highlighting the tournament’s ongoing role in supporting HOPE’s mission.Operation Forward Freedom has become more than a fundraiser, serving as a rallying point for the trucking industry and beyond. By uniting companies, drivers, and community leaders, the initiative upholds Expediter Service’s promise that veterans and their families Never Stand Alone.“Being part of this effort goes beyond writing a check,” Tacker added. “It’s about standing alongside veterans, listening to their stories, and seeing the relief and hope in their eyes as they discover that they have a network ready to support them.”Expediter Services invites everyone within the trucking community to learn more about Hope For The Warriors and to support their mission. For more information about the Drive For Hope Golf Tournament and ways to get involved, visit Hope For The Warriors website About Expediter Services (ES):A full-service, one-stop support company with expertise in financial services, financial technology, relationship lending and general business support, ES has developed highly effective programs focused on creating opportunities for and servicing independent contractors: drivers, owner-operators, and fleet owners in the trucking industry (including the Expedited, LTL, and TL sectors). ES features support and advantages in the areas of contract driver services, equipment financing and leasing, truck sales, management services, insurance services, and discount programs. In addition to serving as the leading provider of capacity in the expedited sector of trucking, ES also has built a strong network of independent contractors(drivers, owner-operators, fleet owners), partner motor carriers, and vendors within the over-the-road, general trucking sector of the transportation industry and is quickly becoming a market leader. For more information on opportunities and services offered through ES, visit ESsuccessintrucking.com.

