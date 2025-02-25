Expediter Services Celebrates Major Milestone: 300 Women-Owned Businesses Created

Expediter Services and Women In Trucking celebrate 300 women-owned businesses, aiming to break barriers and empower more women in the trucking industry.

SOUTHAVEN, MS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expediter Services (ES), a leader in transportation industry support and services, in partnership with the Women In Trucking Association (WIT) , is thrilled to announce a landmark achievement in their ongoing efforts to empower women in the trucking industry. The Women-Owned Business Initiative , launched in 2017 with an ambitious goal of establishing 150 women-owned businesses, has now surpassed expectations by reaching 300 women-owned businesses as of January 2025.This milestone reflects the growing presence of women in trucking and their ability to thrive as business owners when given access to the right tools, resources, and support systems.“From the very beginning, this initiative was about creating pathways for women to succeed in trucking,” said Ellen Voie, founder of the Women In Trucking Association. The trucking industry has historically been male-dominated, and the goal of the initiative has been to demonstrate that women not only have a place here but can excel as business leaders. “Expediter Services has been a critical partner in helping turn this vision into a reality,” added Voie, citing the resources and operational support that has been a hallmark of Expediter Services since its founding.The Women-Owned Business Initiative has been uniquely designed to address the specific challenges faced by women entering the trucking industry. By offering access to equipment, transparent financing options, and ongoing operational and community support, the program has created a proven pathway to success.“Our mission has never been about just reaching a number,” said Jason Williams, President and CEO of Expediter Services. “Every woman who has joined this program has a story of resilience, determination, and hard work. Reaching 300 women-owned businesses is proof of what’s possible when barriers are removed, and women are empowered to pursue their goals. It’s an honor to be part of their journeys.”For Expediter Services and Women In Trucking, the milestone of 300 women-owned businesses is only the beginning. “We’re just getting started,” said Jeff Tacker, COO of Expediter Services. “It’s incredible to reflect on how far we’ve come since 2017, but there’s so much more work to be done. This milestone is a testament to what’s possible when people work together to challenge the status quo. Our goal is to continue breaking down barriers, building partnerships, and empowering even more women to build successful businesses in trucking.”Inspiring the Next Generation of Women EntrepreneursThe success of the Women-Owned Business Initiative underscores the importance of creating opportunities in industries where women have traditionally been underrepresented. Both Expediter Services and Women In Trucking are committed to driving innovation within trucking.The program serves as a powerful reminder of the opportunities that exist in the trucking industry. As the transportation sector continues to grow and evolve, the contributions of women entrepreneurs will remain essential to its success.Expediter Services and Women In Trucking invite women interested in exploring business ownership opportunities to learn more about the Women-Owned Business Initiative.To take the next step in your trucking journey or to learn more about the initiative, connect with the Expediter Services team About Expediter ServicesA full-service, one-stop support company with expertise in financial services, financial technology, relationship lending and general business support, ES has developed highly effective programs focused on creating opportunities for and servicing independent contractors: drivers, owner-operators, and fleet owners in the trucking industry (including the Expedited, LTL, and TL sectors). ES features support and advantages in the areas of contract driver services, equipment financing and leasing, truck sales, management services, insurance services, and discount programs. In addition to serving as the leading provider of capacity in the expedited sector of trucking, ES also has built a strong network of independent contractors (drivers, owner-operators, fleet owners), partner motor carriers, and vendors within the over-the-road, general trucking sector of the transportation industry and is quickly becoming a market leader. For more information on opportunities and services offered through ES, visit ESsuccessintrucking.com.

Celebrating The MIlestone Of Working To Create 300 Women-Owned Businesses In Trucking

