Experience full nature immersion at MDC forest bathing event Oct. 1 at Weldon Spring Conservation Area

St. CHARLES, Mo.—The secrets to stress relief, inner peace, and mind and body rejuvenation might be just few steps into the nearest forest.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the hustle and bustle of daily life, then forest bathing might be the ideal treatment. Learn about this ancient Japanese practice at a free event, Nature Immersion through Forest Bathing, Wednesday, Oct. 1 at Weldon Spring Conservation Area in St. Charles. Participants should meet at the Lost Valley Trailhead parking lot. This event is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC); and is free for anyone age 18 years and up.

Forest bathing comes from the Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku—fully submerging oneself in the sensations of nature. It can be done in any natural setting, and its benefits can be realized in little as 20 minutes.

Join MDC for some self-care time that will allow the beauty and wonder of nature to recalibrate and restore you. The program includes a brief overview and history of forest bathing. MDC naturalists will then share techniques that will deeply connect your senses and mind to your surroundings.

Participants will learn about the many physical and emotional health benefits of forest bathing. They’ll come away with ideas and resources that will help them continue the practice on their own. All without any soap or a single drop of water.

The program will include a walk of about a one-mile round trip on an easy trail. Participants should dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, and bring bug spray. A towel or pad to sit on during the forest bathing portion is also recommended. Attendees may also bring a sack lunch and chair to socialize after the program. No restrooms are available at this location.

Nature Immersion through Forest Bathing is a free program, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/okV.

Weldon Spring Conservation Area is located off Highway 94 in St. Charles. To reach the Lost Valley Trailhead parking lot, take Highway 94 south approximately five miles; the parking lot will be on the west side of the road.

