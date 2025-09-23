ZF Chassis Systems Duncan expands Spartanburg County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – ZF Chassis Systems Duncan, a leading supplier of chassis systems, modules and assemblies, today announced it is expanding its operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $55.4 million investment will create 30 new jobs.

With more than 30 years of chassis assembly experience, ZF Chassis Systems Duncan provides axle system assembly and logistics services to a leading, global car manufacturer.

ZF Chassis Systems Duncan will expand to a new 477,360-square-foot facility located at 171 International Park Drive in Spartanburg. The expansion will allow for scaled-up production and increased annual output of the company’s precision axle assemblies.

Operations are expected to be online in September 2027. Individuals interested in joining the ZF Chassis Systems Duncan team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“For more than 30 years, we’ve called South Carolina home, supplying world-class automotive chassis components to a leading, global car manufacturer. We are pleased to expand our manufacturing footprint in the state while sustaining high-tech manufacturing jobs to meet increasing demand. All of us are grateful to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Coordinating Council for Economic Development, Governor’s Office and Spartanburg County for their continued partnership and support. We are looking forward to building on our long-standing collaboration for many years to come.” -ZF Chassis Systems Duncan Plant Manager John Wilson

“South Carolina’s exceptional workforce continues to allow automotive companies like ZF Chassis Systems Duncan to thrive. We appreciate the company’s latest investment in our state and look forward to the impact these new opportunities will have in the Upstate.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today, we celebrate another great win for South Carolina’s automotive industry with ZF Chassis Systems Duncan’s decision to expand in Spartanburg County. By investing and bringing new jobs to the Upstate, the company is reaffirming its commitment to our state and furthering its legacy here.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"ZF Chassis Systems Duncan has been a great partner for Spartanburg County, and this expansion further cements their commitment to our community. On behalf of Spartanburg County Council, I congratulate them on their success and thank them for their continued investment in our county." -Spartanburg County Council Chairman Manning Lynch

FIVE FAST FACTS