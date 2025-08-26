Advanced Media Technologies’ CALA Division Poised for Strong Growth

CALA Division

Empowering ISPs and MSOs with advanced broadband solutions across Latin America and the Caribbean.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Media Technologies (AMT), a leading provider of cutting-edge broadband equipment and solutions, is set to accelerate its growth in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region. With a robust portfolio of telecommunications and broadband solutions, AMT continues to strengthen its presence by supporting major infrastructure expansion projects across Central and South America and beyond.Expanding Infrastructure Support Across the CALA RegionAMT's CALA division is strategically positioned to drive significant advancements in the telecommunications sector. The company’s expertise and extensive product line enable it to provide critical support in several key areas:• Outside Plant Expansion: Supplying high-quality outside plant materials and solutions for major network expansion projects in Argentina, Central America, and other regions.• Customer Premises Equipment (CPE): Delivering CPE solutions to multiple markets in Central America and Europe, supporting MSOs in their expansion and customer growth strategies.• Telecom & Datacom Cabinets: Deploying customized cabinets for data room construction projects with ISPs across South America, ensuring seamless data center expansion and efficiency.• Innovative Passive Solutions: Offering an exclusive AMT line of passives for outside plant, designed to be fully compatible with Fast Connect platforms and enabling ISPs to deploy pre-connectorized fiber plug-and-play solutions with AI-driven technical expertise.• High-Density Data Center Solutions: Providing exclusive high-density products for head-ends and data centers, with a focus on maximizing space utilization, optimizing fiber routes, and ensuring scalable expansion opportunities.AMT’s Industry Leadership and Value-Added ServicesWith over 40 years of experience in the broadband industry, AMT remains a powerhouse in CPE distribution and outside plant design. Key highlights of AMT’s value proposition include:• Proven Expertise in Outside Plant Design: Over 15 years of experience in developing high-performance, long-lasting outside plant solutions that adhere to the highest industry standards, backed by a 25-year warranty on fiber passive products.• Consultative Services at No Cost: AMT offers expert analysis of customers’ existing inside plant and data center footprints, providing transformation strategies to optimize space and improve operational efficiency.• A Trusted Partner for Tier-1 CALA Operators: AMT continues to strengthen its role as a key partner to top-tier operators in the region by consistently delivering innovative solutions and superior services. As the demand for broadband infrastructure continues to grow, AMT remains committed to empowering ISPs, MSOs, and telecommunications providers with state-of-the-art technology and expert-driven solutions. With its forward-thinking approach and dedication to quality, AMT is well-positioned to lead the CALA region into a new era of connectivity and technological advancement.For more information about AMT and its solutions, visit www.amt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.