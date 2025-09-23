Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Holly Kirby Announces Retirement

Nashville, Tenn. – Justice Holly Kirby has announced she will retire from the Tennessee Supreme Court, effective June 30, 2026.

Justice Kirby was appointed to the Tennessee Supreme Court by Governor Bill Haslam in 2014, serving as Chief Justice from 2023-2025. Throughout her legal career, Justice Kirby has been known for her commitment to judicial ethics, access to justice, and civic engagement.

She achieved many “firsts” in her career. At just 38 years old, she was the first woman in Tennessee to serve on the Tennessee Court of Appeals. While in private practice, she became the first female partner of the Burch Porter law firm in 1990. And she was the first graduate of the University of Memphis to sit on the State’s High Court.

As Chief Justice, she effectively led efforts to address critical issues within the state judiciary. She helped secure $26 million to fund indigent representation in Tennessee and establish a new commission to oversee the administration and compensation of appointed counsel. Recognizing the need to modernize the court system, she supported the Court’s Technology Oversight Committee and helped bring stakeholders together to develop a solution to unify court system data. She also focused on increased threats to Tennessee’s judiciary, leading efforts to strengthen laws on intimidation of judicial officials, and to protect judges, their families, and justice system employees.

“I’ve been privileged to work alongside my Supreme Court colleagues, the Administrative Office of the Courts, the Tennessee Bar Association, and trial judges and lawyers across the State, as well as our Governor and our General Assembly, to advance our shared vision for Tennessee’s justice system,” said Justice Kirby. “Their dedication and hard work made all the difference. Together we’re making the Judicial Branch stronger.”

A lifelong Tennessean, Justice Kirby was born in Memphis and graduated from high school in Columbia, Tennessee. She graduated from both the University of Memphis and the University of Memphis Law School with high honors.

Upon graduation from law school in 1982, Justice Kirby served as judicial law clerk to Judge Harry Wellford on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. After her clerkship, Justice Kirby joined the Memphis law firm of Burch, Porter & Johnson, where she specialized in employment litigation and was active in politics and community service. She was a member of the Tennessee Appellate Court Nominating Commission and ultimately served as the Commission’s Chair.

Justice Kirby served the State’s judicial ethics regulatory body during virtually the entirety of her career on the Tennessee Court of Appeals, first as a member of an independent ethics panel and then as a member of the Board of Judicial Conduct, until her appointment to the Supreme Court in 2014.

“Justice Kirby has been a dedicated and exemplary public servant,” said Chief Justice Jeff Bivins. “She and I have been friends for decades and began service on the Tennessee Supreme Court within two months of each other in 2014. Her career on the Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court, and as Chief Justice is a model of intelligence, collegiality, and dedication. Tennessee and its citizens are so fortunate to have been blessed by her many talents. We will truly miss her.”

A career appellate jurist, Justice Kirby has participated in many thousands of appellate decisions and has authored well over a thousand opinions from appeals across the State. From the time of her appointment to the Court of Appeals in 1995 to the present, Justice Kirby has won 6 statewide elections, in 1996, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2016, and 2022.

Justice Kirby has received numerous awards and honors throughout her career. Most recently, she was recognized with the 2025 Pillars of Excellence Award by her alma mater, The University of Memphis, for her significant contributions to the practice of law.

In June of 2024, she received the Justice Frank F. Drowota III Award, the Tennessee Bar Association's highest honor.

“It's been the honor of my life to serve on the Tennessee Supreme Court, and especially to serve as the State’s Chief Justice,” said Justice Kirby. “I’m grateful to have been given the opportunity. I hope to see others with integrity, especially women, come forward to serve, to ensure we always have a government that is strong and true.”

Justice Kirby is married to Memphis businessman Russell Ingram and has two grown children. The family belongs to Idlewild Presbyterian Church in Memphis.

