COABE Celebrates Record-Breaking Success During Adult Education and Family Literacy (AEFL) Week 2025

Adult Education gave me a voice and a hand up, and I was able to stack three credentials in the trades- in electrical, plumbing, and HVAC after getting my GED. They helped me reach my goals!” — Kendric Marshall

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) proudly celebrated one of the most inspiring Adult Education and Family Literacy (AEFL) Weeks in history, shining a national spotlight on the life-changing impact of adult education.

This year’s AEFL Week brought together a powerful coalition of advocates, learners, educators, and partners who joined forces to champion opportunities for the 43 million adults in the United States who struggle with basic skills.

Highlights of AEFL Week 2025 include:

130 advocates from 44 states—including Alaska and Hawaii—gathered in Washington, D.C. to meet with lawmakers.

16 student ambassadors** courageously lifted their voices, sharing personal stories of perseverance and transformation.

Over 120 legislative meetings** were held on Capitol Hill, ensuring that adult education remained front and center with decision-makers.

22 partners joined COABE at a standing-room-only legislative briefing, underscoring the growing national momentum.

All 50 states participated, either in Washington, D.C. or by hosting state legislative days.

Since July 1st, advocates from across the country have sent more than 30,000 emails to Congress, amplifying the call for stronger investment in adult education.

A powerful kickoff hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce featured remarks from COABE and the U.S. Department of Education

Senator Jack Reed's office hosted a dynamic panel led by COABE called "America's Hidden Pipeline: From Learning to Earning" with partners from the the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), Marek Brothers, and Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC).

More than 30 governors have issued proclamations celebrating Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.

“Adult education is transformational,” said Sharon Bonney, CEO of COABE, “It provides a pathway out of poverty into family-sustaining jobs, higher education, and a better quality of life. This year’s AEFL Week showed what’s possible when learners, educators, and partners come together to lift their voices—creating real momentum for change in communities across the nation.”

COABE extends heartfelt thanks to its many partners, advocates, and supporters who made AEFL Week 2025 a resounding success. Together, we are building brighter futures for millions of adults and their families.

