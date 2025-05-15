Adult Education: The Hidden Engine of America's Comeback Story

Adult Education Empowers Learners

COABE Shines a Light on the Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning

Learners are rebuilding their lives by earning diplomas, improving literacy, mastering digital skills, and entering new careers proving that adult education is key to a stronger future.” — Sharon Bonney, CEO (COABE)

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COABE is calling attention to this unsung hero of America’s recovery story. With more than 43 million U.S. adults lacking basic reading, math, or English skills, the need for adult education is urgent—and growing. COABE, representing over 82,000 educators, is leading a nationwide effort to elevate the role of adult education in workforce development, community revitalization, and personal transformation.

“Adult learners are rebuilding their lives and reshaping their communities every day,” said Sharon Bonney, Chief Executive Officer at COABE. “From earning diplomas and improving literacy to mastering digital skills and entering new careers, they’re proving that it’s never too late to learn—and that adult education is key to a stronger future for all of us.”

Story Leads and National Impact

Learner Success Stories: COABE works with adult learners who have gone from incarceration to entrepreneurship, from homelessness to healthcare careers, and from language barriers to community leadership. These powerful, untold stories are happening in communities across the country.

Educator Innovation: COABE has delivered over 600 training sessions this year alone to help adult educators adapt to new technologies, trauma-informed practices, and cutting edge teaching strategies.

Policy and Advocacy: COABE is equipping learners and leaders to advocate at the highest levels—some have testified before Congress, while others have influenced state legislation that expanded access to adult education services.

Campaigns for Change: COABE’s national award winning awareness campaign, #MoveAheadWithAdultEd, has reached millions of Americans, connecting adult learners to local programs and reshaping public perceptions about adult education.

A Partner for Local and National Coverage

COABE offers a rich network of voices and stories for journalists:

• Student advocates who can speak firsthand about overcoming barriers.

• Award-winning educators transforming lives through innovative practices.

• Program directors implementing cutting-edge approaches in urban, rural, and suburban areas.

• National leaders advocating for federal and state investment in adult learning.

We can connect you with inspiring human-interest stories and data-driven insights that show how adult education improves outcomes for families, communities, and the economy.

Why Now?

With federal and state attention focused on workforce readiness, equity, and digital access, adult education is more relevant than ever. Yet it remains underreported and underfunded. Media coverage can help close that gap and elevate the transformative work happening quietly in classrooms, libraries, community centers, and correctional facilities across the country.

To schedule an interview or receive story leads from your region, contact Sharon Bonney at sharonmbonney@coabe.org or visit www.coabe.org.

About COABE

The Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) represents the field of adult education, with a network of over 100,000 members and partners nationwide. COABE's is the voice of adult education nationwide, leading, equipping, and empowering change and innovation. Through national advocacy, professional development, and strategic partnerships, COABE is transforming the field of adult learning in the U.S.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.