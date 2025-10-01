Therapist and Author Offers Insights into How Thinking Differently About Time Can Lead to Breakthroughs in Healing

Rebecca D. Hogg Healing TIME: Move Into a Future of Freedom & Flow

Rebecca D. Hogg’s book Healing TIME: Move Into a Future of Freedom and Flow helps people get unstuck and heal from the pain of their past

What happened in the past influences how we respond in the present and can even shape our future selves.” — Rebecca D. Hogg

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve all heard the old adage that “time heals all wounds,” but mental-health therapist and author Rebecca D. Hogg argues we need to think of time differently -- more as an ally and not a harsh taskmaster.

She offers a fresh perspective and practical insights on how we can view time as if it were a relationship with a person that works with us and not against us.

“We need to ask ourselves important questions about time and our relationship with it," she says. "How do we use it? How do we see it? Is time on our side? Does it feel like we're constantly chasing time and always needing to catch up?

"It isn’t just a way to organize your day. Time includes the past, present and future, all of which are connected,” she adds. “What happened in the past influences how we respond in the present and can even shape our future selves.”

Rebecca’s training and experience paved the way for the Healing TIME framework. It is effective, she says, because it helps create a belief that empowers us to take specific actions that can move us toward our goals. While the weight of daily stress, health struggles and self-doubt can make it seem like healing is always out of reach, we CAN break the cycles of overwhelm and exhaustion by shifting our perspective of time.

She unpacks the power of shifting our perspective of time to experience more happiness, health and wholeness in her new book Healing TIME: Move Into a Future of Freedom and Flow, just released from Niche Pressworks.

“Healing TIME is a blend of storytelling, therapeutic insight and coaching strategies to help people get unstuck, heal from the pain of their past and step into a more aligned and fulfilling future life,” she says. “We are all just one decision away from a completely different life ... a life we dream about. And everyday, we have the opportunity to make that decision.”

The key parts of the TIME framework form the acronym: talk, investigation, movement and embodiment.

Instead of viewing time as simply a measurement tool to organize the day, Rebecca notes, we can learn to embrace it as a powerful way to relate to ourselves. By seeing our past, present and future selves, we learn how these different aspects of self can influence us.

“This isn’t just another time-management book—it’s a new approach to experiencing time with intention, using it as a powerful tool for healing,” she adds. “In my own life, I longed for authentic happiness and did not want to settle for a façade. “I wanted to feel comfortable in my own skin again. I wanted to feel free.

“The TIME framework has given me that freedom.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.