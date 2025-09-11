Master Storyteller Shares the Science Behind Telling Stories That Activate Audiences

Sally Perkins Sally Perkins' new book From Story to Action: Transform Your Storytelling to Win Support and Ignite Change

Sally Perkins explains how to capture hearts, minds and support for a noble cause in her new book From Story to Action

The key is telling the right kind of story in the most compelling way, using neuroscience-backed techniques that engage all decision-making facets of audiences’ brains.” — Sally Perkins

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people have a noble cause to advance -- whether that's to raise funds for an organization, to convince senior leadership to invest in a new business operation or to inspire employees to change their behaviors -- they cannot ignore the power of a compelling story to capture both the hearts and minds of those they need to persuade.

So says Sally Perkins, Ph.D., who has trained organizations and individuals how to craft compelling stories that drive action for more than 15 years. The secret to activating an audience is telling the right story in the right way to accomplish the desired purpose.

“The key is telling the right kind of story in the most compelling way, using neuroscience-backed techniques that engage all decision-making facets of audiences’ brains,” Perkins explains. “That may sound complicated, but it’s not.”

Her expertise in the science of storytelling and decision-making, her easy-to-use frameworks and her experience as a story performer deliver the tools necessary to impact audiences and ignite change.

She’s baked all her knowledge and its impact into her new book, From Story to Action: Transform Your Storytelling to Win Support and Ignite Change. Perkins has distilled the process into simple-to-use frameworks anyone can employ to start telling impactful stories right away.

The first key to doing so, she says, is employing her Story Loop structure. The second key is knowing whether the story should be scoped broadly to include data or narrowly to focus on individual human experiences.

“Ultimately, the Story Loop structure is the linchpin in helping people build stories in new and impactful ways,” she notes. “It's a simple but evocative framework to make a story, whether big or small, ignite the same parts of the human brain that are engaged when we make decisions--decisions like whether or not to support what's being proposed."

And those are just a few of the success secrets she shares. Readers will also learn to:

• Select the right Story Type for their audience

• Develop Tree Tales with intimate, emotional appeal

• Develop Forest Stories with big-picture, data-driven impact

• Deploy the Ten Essential Storytelling Rules

Taken in unison, the guidelines form an easy-to-follow formula that connects both the rational and emotional cores of an audience.

“The result is that audiences will not just notice and prioritize what they read and hear,” Perkins explains. “They will truly remember and take action on the mission of the one telling the story.

"And that's the difference between just being heard and truly leading."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.