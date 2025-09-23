OxygenHaus.com Founder and CEO Speaks at IMN’s Additional Dwelling Unit ( ADU ) Conference in San Diego

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Anadranistakis, Founder and CEO of OxygenHaus.com, was a featured speaker at IMN’s National Additional Dwelling Unit (ADU) Forum, held in San Diego. The conference brought together a diverse group of ADU thought leaders, policymakers, and capital providers from across the country, including Arizona, California, New York, Utah, and Colorado to discuss the evolving landscape of the ADU market.

Anadranistakis led a well-attended and dynamic roundtable titled “Navigating the Evolving ADU Landscape,” which delved into the critical forces reshaping the ADU space. The session generated active audience participation, with Anadranistakis and fellow panelists addressing wide-ranging questions on regulatory trends, housing undersupply, financing models, and investment potential.

“In real estate today, there may be no asset class more uniquely positioned to create impact, both for communities and investors than ADUs,” said Anadranistakis. “Increasing density in existing neighborhoods is not just possible, it’s becoming policy. And that alignment between regulatory support and investor opportunity is rare and powerful.”

As the ADU market rapidly matures driven by demographic shifts, legislative support, and demand for attainable housing, OxygenHaus.com is positioning itself at the forefront of scalable ADU development and impact-focused investing.

Looking Ahead: Capital Raise Launch at Circle Stone Capital Investor Summit

OxygenHaus.com will formally launch its Seed Round for Capital Investment at the Circle Stone Capital Investor Summit, taking place in Downtown Tucson later this quarter. This invitation-only event is tailored for Accredited Investors and Wealth Managers seeking access to high-impact, direct real estate investments that align financial returns with community benefit.

As ADUs gain traction nationwide, the session explored the following key questions:

What macroeconomic and demographic trends are fueling ADU growth?

How are investor sentiments shifting—especially among institutional capital providers?

Which regions are showing the most scalable ADU development opportunities?

What’s driving the surge in policy and legislative support?

How do long-term affordability challenges shape ADU demand?

What common misconceptions exist around ADU profitability or scalability?

What lessons can early adopters teach about successful ADU investment models?

